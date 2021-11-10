



The new console was hard to come by for many gamers, but Microsoft and Sony have done a lot with the new hardware to impress fans and drive demand. In addition to 4K games, the new game console can reach up to 120 frames per second (fps) for certain games, helping to bridge the performance gap between the console and the PC. For those who want to get the most out of Xbox, check out our quick guide on how to play at 120fps on Xbox Series X / S.

To set up your Xbox Series X / S to enable 120fps games, start with your home Xbox dashboard.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the system guide. Go to Profiles & Systems and click.In the profile and system menu[設定]Click.[設定]so[一般]Click.[一般]so[テレビとシステム]Click. Setting display options. From here, select the refresh rate option and select 120Hz.

That’s all you need to set your Xbox Series X to 120Hz to enable 120fps games. Of course, you’ll need a compatible TV or monitor that allows you to play 120fps games on your console.

This requires a TV or monitor with HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 ports. If you connect the HDMI 2.1 cable that came with your Xbox Series X to a screen that has an HDMI 2.0 port, you’ll only be able to play games at 120fps and a maximum resolution of 1440p. The HDMI 2.1 port allows Xbox games that support this to play 4K games up to 120fps.

Below is a list of all current Xbox games that support 120fps on Series X.

Plague Story: Innocence Alien Isolation Apex Legend (Announcement) Battle Chasers: Night War Battlefield I Battlefield 4 Battlefield V Battlefield Hardline Borderlands 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Warzone CrossCodeCurved SpaceDescendersDestiny 2Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition 2021 FortniteGears 5GhostrunnerGolf With Your FriendsHalo InfiniteHalo: Spartan AssaultHalo: The Master Chief Collection Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Hyperscape Island Saver JydgeKing OddballLego Marvel Superheroes Lego Marvel Will over cook! 2OverwatchPaladinsPlants vs Zombies Battle for NeighborvillePlants vs Zombies Garden WarfarePlants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2Power Rangers: Battle for the GridPsychonauts 2QuakeRainbow Six SiegeRealm RoyaleRocket LeagueRogue Company Samurai Shodown Sea of ​​Thieves Second Extinction HeroesUntitled Goose GameWRC 9Zombie Army 4

