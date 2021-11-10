Is one AirPod working? Here’s how to fix your Apple earphones





AirPods Pro earphones.

Sarah Tew / CNET

AirPods are very useful unless one earphone mysteriously stops working. There is a simple fix for this issue and the earphones should work fine in just a few seconds. The procedure is the same whether you own the original AirPods, theAirPods 2, newAirPods 3, or the noise-canceling AirPods Pro.

Brett Pearce / CNET

If you’re having trouble with your AirPods, it’s also a good idea to make sure your iPhone has Bluetooth turned on. To do this, swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen to launch Control Center. Then make sure the circle with the Bluetooth symbol is blue. If not, tap to turn on Bluetooth.

You can also check that your iPhone software is up-to-date to mitigate potential problems with AirPods. It’s a good idea regardless, as software updates usually bring security fixes and may add new features to AirPods as well.[設定]Launch and[一般]Tap[ソフトウェアアップデート]Choose.

How to fix one AirPod that isn’t working

1. Put both AirPods back in the case and make sure they are charged. Charge for 30 seconds.

2. Open the case lid near your iPhone or iPad and wait for it to appear on the screen.

3. Place both AirPods in your ears and play music or video to verify that the audio is working.

How to reset your AirPods

1. To get started, make sure your AirPods are in the charging case and the lid is closed.

2. After 30 seconds, open the lid and connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad.On mobile devices[設定]Launch the menu and[Bluetooth]Tap.

iPhone[設定]In the menu[Bluetooth]Open the section.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

3. Find your AirPods in the list of Bluetooth devices and tap the symbol next to them.

Tap the i symbol to get more information about your AirPods or reset your AirPods.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

Four.[このデバイスを忘れる]Choose. You may need to scroll down to find this option.

To reset your AirPods[このデバイスを忘れる]Tap.

Screenshots by Lisa Eadicicco / CNET

5. If you forget your AirPods, open the charging case lid and press and hold the button on the back for about 15 seconds. The front light should flash white.

6. Next, put your AirPods in the charging case with the lid open near your iPhone or iPad. The pairing procedure will be displayed on the screen as you did when you first set it up.

GIF by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Resetting your AirPods usually fixes this issue. However, if you continue to have problems with one or both AirPods, make sure there are no debris blocking the speaker mesh. For information on how to safely disinfect your earphones and their case, see our AirPods Cleaning Guide.

