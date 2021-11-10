Forza Horizon 5 players buy hundreds of silly jeep to make money





Forza Horizon 5, a game of assembling and racing an enviable collection of cars, has been hit by hundreds of the same crappy jeep. Whether you want it or not, you’re a gift from a random player who quickly opens the barn door in Mexico and takes advantage of clever tricks to cultivate money and in-game rewards. You may find a clumsy 1940s Willy’s Jeep.

As WindowsCentral discovered, players can buy cheap vehicles like Willy’s Jeep and spend a few points on the upgrade tree to unlock them, resulting in a super wheel spin (basically a high cash payment). I understand that you can earn a loot box that awards rare vehicles) indefinitely. Super wheel spin, then repeat the process.

Looking at the potential payments, it’s hard to resist hoarding the reduced Willies. The cost of a jeep is only 40,000 credits and you are guaranteed to make more money with one Super Wheel Spin, whether it’s a direct prize or a valuable one. car. On my first spin, I essentially turned one Willy’s into three more worthwhile cars. Had my third prize been one slot higher, I would have earned 200,000 credits.

But what about players with dozens of unimpressive military jeep that are unlikely to find a buyer at an auction house? Many people are using Forza’s new gift feature to offload the Cranker to other players. Gifts are a healthy way to give away a cool car you’re not using, but the Willys Jeep flood means you’re currently unlikely to receive anything else.

I drove my Willys Jeep into my first talented car just a few minutes ago, and behold, it was another creepy Willys! Currently, there is no way to deny the gifts you don’t want, so I went to the garage. These were my pre-written options to thank the generous players who sent me the trash:

As expected, Willys Jeep quickly became the face of Forza Horizon subreddit. Some use exploits to fill the vault and buy Horizon’s most expensive vehicle right away, others are a little worried about how Willis makes the gifting system sneaky, and the new military jeep of the 1940s. Some people are simply delighted with the fact that supercars are causing such turmoil in games that dominate as usual.

game_pass_players_receiveing_their_first_gift_drop from r / Forza Horizon

As someone like Forza who isn’t serious, I’m somewhere in the middle. Forza isn’t a particularly competitive game, so I don’t care if players want to give way to millions of players, but the game already offers players a certain amount of prize money. Every time I go to the garage, I see three more cars than I checked last time. Just driving has earned me wheel spins, a lot of money, and praise points that give me a car I don’t want. So, to some extent, this exploit feels like eating a handful of sugar directly from the bag.

We’ll probably start ignoring these “talented” cars until the Willys Jeep epidemic subsides, so we hope the developer’s playground game will intervene at least to limit the number of jeep that can be sent to the player. ..

