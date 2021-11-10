Google loses $ 2.8 billion in EU antitrust fines appeal





In a major ruling strengthening the European Union’s efforts to crack down on the world’s largest tech company, Google lost its appeal on Wednesday to overturn a groundbreaking antitrust ruling by European regulators against the Internet giant.

A Luxembourg-based general court ruling gave Google € 2.4 billion in favor of its price-comparing shopping service over rival services in connection with the 2017 decision by the European Commission and the block administration. I fined 100 million dollars). ..

The penalty was the first of three issued to Google by the European Commission’s highest antitrust enforcer, Marguerite Vestager. Other proceedings have also been filed, additional European investigations are underway against Amazon, Apple and Facebook, and the European Commission is actively using antitrust laws against U.S. high-tech giants. As a signal of opinion, the proceedings are being watched carefully.

Google can appeal this decision to the European Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the European Union.

With increasing support for regulating large technology platforms in the United States and the European Union, courts play a central role in deciding how far governments can go when intervening in the digital economy. In the United States, Google is facing a Justice Department proceeding over anti-competitive behavior, and Facebook is facing another Federal Trade Commission proceeding.

In Europe, courts may rule against regulatory agencies. Last year, a general court ruled against an order requiring Apple to pay an unpaid tax of € 13 billion. Amazon has also succeeded in appealing another order to repay the tax.

On Wednesday, the court stood by the regulator. Regulators said in 2017 that Internet giants used their advantage as a search engine to unfairly support their own Internet shopping services over their smaller rivals.

Google competes in this proposal by entrusting results from competing comparison services on those pages with a ranking algorithm, while supporting its own comparison shopping service on general results pages through more favorable display and placement. The court said it was away from.

Google said it was considering a decision, but added that it had already made many changes to its shopping products to comply with the 2017 decision.

The company said in a statement that shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, helping merchants reach potential customers. Our approach has been successful for over three years, generating billions of clicks on over 700 comparative shopping services.

The 2.4 billion fine was before the Commission fined Google 4.34 billion in 2018 for illegally using the Android operating system to enhance the use of search engines and other services on mobile devices. It was a record at that time.

In 2019, the Vestagers office fined Google $ 1.49 billion for imposing unfair terms on companies that used search bars on European websites.

Google’s research has helped stimulate new, more stringent competition rules drafted in the European Union, which targets the world’s largest technology platform. The Digital Markets Act bill will be adopted next year, empowering European regulators to intervene in the digital economy. This includes preventing companies such as Google and Apple from prioritizing services over rivals.

Violations of the new rules will result in fines of up to 10 percent of the company’s annual revenue.

Google’s competitors welcomed Wednesday’s ruling, but said many said the investigation and court hearing took so long that Google was able to further establish its dominant position.

The considerable consumer and anti-competitive harm caused by more than a decade of Google’s insidious search manipulation practices cannot be undone, says Foundem CEO and co-founder Shibaun Ruff. I did. Europe helped bring the first complaint to Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/10/business/google-eu-appeal-antitrust.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos