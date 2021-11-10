Lagniappe Undertakes Facebook, Google in Antitrust Proceedings | Mobile County, Alabama News





In a federal proceeding in Mobile, Alabama, a Laguniappe publisher is undertaking a Silicon Valley giant who robbed printed matter of billions of dollars in advertising.

A lawsuit filed in the US District Court for Mobile accuses Google and Facebook of violating antitrust laws.

Defendants’ anti-competitive and monopoly practices have seriously affected the free and diverse media outlets of our country, especially the newspaper industry and civil proceedings. Since 2006, newspaper advertising revenue, which is important for funding quality journalism, has declined by more than 50%. Newspaper advertising fell from $ 49 billion in 2006 to $ 16.5 billion in 2017. As a result of these declines in revenue, the existence of the newspaper industry is threatened.

The proceedings, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, show that between 1990 and 2016, 30,000 newspaper jobs were lost. This represents a 60% decline in the industry. According to the proceedings, nearly 20 percent of all newspapers have been closed in the last 14 years.

The complaint cites a report from the University of North Carolina, claiming that countless others have become their shells and ghosts.

The proceedings seek unspecified damages and a court order prohibiting the defendant from engaging in the actions alleged in the civil proceedings.

Facebook did not respond to FOX10 News’ request for comment. Meanwhile, Google has directed FOX10 News to a detailed blog post that challenges a similar claim by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Fact: The advertising technology industry is very crowded and highly competitive, said Adam Cohen, director of economic policy at the company. The competition for online advertising has made advertising more affordable and relevant, reduced advertising technology fees, and expanded the options for publishers and advertisers.

Cohen also wrote that Google charges are lower than the reported industry average.

Google referred to a website it created detailing what it did to help the news industry. To do this, as part of the Google News Showcase, we’ll spend $ 1 billion over the next three years paying publishers to create content for restricted free user access to the material behind paywalls. It is included.

However, the proceedings cite a report from the House Judiciary Committee claiming that Google monopolizes general online search and search advertising.

Google continued to monopolize general search through a series of anti-competitive tactics, the complaint said. This includes aggressive campaigns that undermine vertical search providers that Google considers a serious threat.

Allegedly, the results are disastrous for news consumers.

As a direct result of the defendant’s anti-trust violations described in this document, and as described in more detail below, Alabama newspapers, including the Plaintiffs newspaper, are now, along with newspapers throughout the country, they The complaint states that it poses a very real threat to its existence. Without relief, these newspapers, and therefore Alabama citizens, could reach the news desert, as explained below.

All Content 2021, WALA; Mobile, Alabama. (Meredith Corporation Station). all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox10tv.com/news/mobile_county/lagniappe-takes-on-facebook-google-in-antitrust-lawsuit/article_12455004-41bb-11ec-aac6-3379165d2bd6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos