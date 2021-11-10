SGInnovate, SingHealth Partners, Promote AI Adoption in Healthcare





SingHealth and Singapore Innovate have signed a three-year partnership to accelerate the development and adoption of artificial intelligence and other new technologies and enhance diagnostic, therapeutic, medical care delivery and clinical outcomes in the island’s city-states.

According to the press statement, SingHealth combines its extensive clinical research capabilities and pool of clinicians and healthcare innovators with SG Innovate’s deep technology and expertise in a diverse community of companies, start-ups and innovators.

What is it about

They focus on three main areas. Support the growth and innovation of start-ups in health and biomedical sciences. Build a talent pool for health innovation.

To foster AI’s thought leadership, a hands-on community will be established that connects the networks of both organizations on a regular basis. This includes quarterly AI and Digital Innovation Journal Clubs, and annual AI in Health Workshops.

Education and engagement initiatives such as panels, roundtables and reverse pitches are facilitated to support the growth and innovation of startups. In particular, Reverse Pitch provides clinicians and healthcare leaders with a platform that enables technology start-ups to present their illness and the need for innovation in clinical workflows. Partners will also identify “technically and clinically robust” AI health initiatives and connect them to strategic collaborators in the industry.

In addition, we work with stakeholders in various biomedical ecosystems, including venture capitalists and multinational corporations, to develop talented on-the-job training opportunities.

Important reason

Ivy Ng, CEO of SingHealth Group, said the adoption of new healthcare technologies such as AI is “important for the future of healthcare” to optimize resources and ensure a robust healthcare system that meets evolving patient needs. Said.

Dr. Lim Jui, CEO of SG Innovate, also said that there is “more” to do to turn breakthroughs in healthcare and biomedical sciences research into “influential solutions.”

Big trend

Singapore has recently seen several AI initiatives in health care. A chatbot called Doctor COVID allows healthcare systems to better monitor the status of COVID-19-infected migrant workers in community care facilities by speaking in their language.

Changi General Hospital and Integrated Health Information Systems have built a deep learning system that estimates a patient’s likelihood of developing severe pneumonia based on automated chest x-ray assessments.

Another tool called SELENA + (Singapore Eye Lesion Analyzer Plus) is an AI system that uses retinal images to detect eye diseases. Developed by the Singapore National Ophthalmology Center, Singapore Ophthalmology Institute, and NUS School of Computing research team, it has been deployed in approximately 20 city-state polyclinics.

On record

“Sing Healths’ clinical capabilities and breadth and depth of patient data will help us synergize with SG Innovates to access deep technical communities and resources to develop innovative solutions that improve care delivery and clinical outcomes. This new partnership is strategic in equipping healthcare innovators to promote AI health and facilitate the process of transforming innovative ideas from bench to bedside, “said Ng of Sing Health. ..

Working with SingHealth to create partnerships and innovation opportunities for biomedical start-ups will grow Singapore’s deep technology economy, advance smart nation ambitions, and at the same time excel in health innovation. It is part of SG Innovates’ mission to strengthen its position as a global center, “said Dr. Jui of SG Innovate. ..

“This partnership combines the unique strengths of SingHealth and SG Innovate to unlock the great potential of technology and innovation. In fact, we are at the height of the healthcare technology revolution,” said Singapore’s Minister of Health. One Ong Ye Kung signed a memorandum of understanding.

