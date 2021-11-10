Google loses significant proceedings against 2.4 billion EU shopping antitrust proceedings





The EU’s second-highest court, the General Court, has violated antitrust laws on how Google uses search engines to promote shopping comparison services and demote rival services 2017 by the European Commission. I upheld the ruling of the year.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have appealed the decision, but today the general court dismissed the appeal and upheld a fine of 2.4 billion ($ 2.8 billion). Google and Alphabet have the option to appeal again to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the EU’s Supreme Court.

This is one of three antitrust proceedings pursued against Google.

This result is important because it reinforces the antitrust debate held by EU influential competitor Marguerite Vestager against US technology companies. In addition to this shopping comparison case, Google was hit by two other major antitrust cases in 2018 and 2019, including Android and AdSense, respectively. These proceedings are currently undergoing an appeal process similar to what Google lost in Google Shopping today.

The key to Vestagers’ legal debate in this and other antitrust lawsuits is that companies like Google take advantage of their dominant position in one market (search in the case of Google) to succeed in another. The concept is to give priority to the idea that antitrust law can be violated by doing so. (In this case, shopping). Self-priority is not a violation of EU antitrust law in itself, but it does have potential detrimental consequences such as choking on better products made by rivals.

In today’s ruling, the EU general court said it saw sufficient evidence that Google’s actions in this area were harmful. The company delegates results from competing comparison services on those pages with a ranking algorithm, while antitrusting by supporting its own comparison shopping service on general results pages through more favorable display and positioning. He said he broke the law.

This decision is another EU antitrust ban, as self-priority is common in the technology world and companies often achieve scale by focusing on a single product before branching to adjacent services. Strengthen the legal debate.

Today’s ruling gives the European Commission the ammunition needed to tighten Google’s screws

Thomas Vinje, legal adviser to industry group FairSearch, said today’s ruling will allow the European Commission to tighten Google’s screws in other areas of Google’s focus, such as online advertising, app stores and video streaming. He said he was giving the necessary ammunition. In a press statement, of Google’s competitors. This victory is only the first step.

However, despite the celebration of Google’s rivals, the case also shows that the EU’s ability to actually tackle antitrust cases in the tech world is extremely limited. The first complaint in this case was filed more than a decade ago in 2009, and if Google and Alphabet decide to appeal to the ECJ, today’s decision may not even be the final decision. I have. Following the 2017 ruling, Google changed its business model to allow rivals to bid to appear in shopping search results, but rivals did not address Google’s fundamental benefits. Said that it created a new source of revenue for the company. Between the slow decision-making process and the perceived inadequacy of Google’s change by rivals, many will wonder if the EU antitrust work is really worth it.

Meanwhile, advocates of EU antitrust law have already shifted their focus to the next big legislation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), to level the competition with US tech companies. The law, proposed by the European Commission in December 2020, will force small rivals to make new concessions to the technology platform. However, even if DMA is approved by EU legislators, it will not be implemented until 2023 at the earliest. Speed ​​is certainly not the nature of the EU.

