ZenBusiness wins $ 200 million and becomes Austin’s latest tech unicorn





ZenBusiness — Austin’s latest “unicorn” software company with a valuation of over $ 1 billion — is growing fast for further growth.

The company announced on Tuesday that it has raised $ 200 million in its latest funding round. That’s the company’s value of $ 1.7 billion.

The transaction, with the support of SoftBank Vision Fund 2, was led by Oak HC / FT and by existing investors Cathay Innovation and Graycroft.

ZenBusiness also raised $ 55 million a year ago, and before that it raised $ 15 million in 2019.

Founded in 2017 by former HomeAway executive Ross Buhrdorf, Zen Business offers a range of digital tools focused on creating, building and running businesses.

According to the company, customers include entrepreneurs, gig workers, online sellers, real estate investors, artists and freelancers. The ZenBusiness platform has grown by more than 400% since March 2020 and is currently used by more than 200,000 entrepreneurs, the company said.

Buhrdorf, CEO of Zen Business, said:

In a new funding round, ZenBusiness will invest in product development, including apps that provide step-by-step instructions to users, from how to set up a limited liability company and how to create a website to recommendations for business growth.

The company is also accelerating its financial technology capabilities with new features that allow customers to control their finances by connecting to their bank accounts and allowing them to send invoices, collect payments and file tax returns. To do.

In addition to raising funds, ZenBusiness said billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban will join the company as a spokesperson.

“As a serial entrepreneur, I understand the challenges of starting and running your own business,” Cuba said in writing. “Zen Business is its personal business coach, helping hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs get their business on track.”

ZenBusiness employs approximately 250 people nationwide, including 160 in Austin. The company moved completely to a remote location in March 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic. Employees now work from home or anywhere in the United States.

The company employs in all areas such as brand marketing, product marketing, engineering and design. Because the company is completely remote, it is hiring not only in Austin but throughout the country.

The ZenBusiness funding round is one of the largest in 2021 for companies in the Austin region. Other recent deals include Elevate Brands, which raised $ 55 million this week to acquire a company that sells products on Amazon.com.

Last month, SigmaSense received $ 24 million to accelerate the rollout of touchscreen technology to mobile phones, cars, laptops, digital signage and kiosks.

Also last month, Olea Edge Analytics received $ 35 million to expand its smart water management system.

Other transactions include Self Financial, a consumer finance company that raised $ 50 million. Healthcare technology company Closedloop.ai received $ 34 million and medical technology company Osteo Centric Technologies brought $ 30 million.

