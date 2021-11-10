Google wins appeal against UK class action-style proceedings seeking damages for safari pursuit – TechCrunch





Google has appealed a class action-style privacy proceeding in the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. If we lost the proceedings, we were able to avoid damages of up to 3BN.

The long-term proceedings were filed by veteran consumer rights activist Richard Lloyd. Richard Lloyd has filed a class action lawsuit since 2017, claiming that Google applied Safari’s workaround to disable the privacy settings of iPhone users in the Apple Safari browser between 2011 and 2012. I have. We are seeking compensation for the breach of an estimated 4 million UK iPhone users affected.

Lloyd’s proceedings sought damages for the harm of privacy. In a broader sense, the proceedings sought to prove that a derivative suit could be filed in the United Kingdom seeking compensation for a data protection breach, despite the lack of a general class action system in English law.

In 2018, the High Court blocked the proceedings, but the following year, the Court of Appeals overturned the ruling and allowed the proceedings to be heard.

But today’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling reverts to the High Court’s view in essence: blocking a derivative suit.

Supreme Court judges must suffer damage / loss to claim compensation and cannot skip the need to prove damage / loss on an individual basis, that is, “loss of control” of personal data. He said that compensation cannot be applied simply and uniformly. For each member of the alleged representative class, as Lloyd’s litigants requested.

“Without evidence of these issues, the claim for damages would not be successful,” the Supreme Court summarized the ruling.

The ruling has hit the UK campaign participants’ hopes of filing a class action proceeding against the tracking industry.

If Google lost judgment, it would have opened the door to the more representative actions brought about by invasion of privacy. However, the winning of the appeal by the Adtech giant could give a big cold to the British class action-style proceedings against the data mining technology giants that have attracted commercial litigation funders in recent years. ..

In response to today’s ruling, a law firm, BLM, said the outcome of the proceedings “congratulates Google and other organizations that process large amounts of data and build business models based on the use of personal data. As a shareholder and / or an insurer).

Another law firm, Linklaters LLP, described the ruling as “a big blow to the claimant’s law firm and funders who wanted to build a new opt-out regime for damages in the area of ​​data breaches.” ..

In a statement, dispute resolution partner Harriet Ellis of Linklaters added, “We now expect that many of the resulting similar claims will disappear.” The complainant company carefully reviews the decision to see if there are still viable opt-out class actions to be filed. But that looks really difficult. “

We asked Lloyd’s leading law firm, Mishcon de Layer, for comment.

In its own response to the Supreme Court’s decision, Google avoided discussing the details of the case.

This claim was related to an event that occurred 10 years ago and was addressed at that time. People want to know that they are safe and secure online. That’s why we’ve been focusing on building products and infrastructure that respect and protect people’s privacy for years.

But a tech giant spokesperson also pointed out a statement issued by a tech UK industry group that intervened in the proceedings to support Google. And today, “if the appeal were dismissed, it would open the door to speculative and nasty claims against data managers, with widespread consequences for both public and private organizations.” Is written.

The UK trade association further said, “We are not against typical legal action, but we need to take some action first to see if any damage has occurred to an individual as a result of a data breach. I think. Compensation “.

However, as the Supreme Court judge points out, in the discussion of the cost of an “opt-in” litigation system (rather than an “opt-out”), access to justice if individual claims are only worthwhile. Obstacles can simply be pushed out of reach. The associated litigation management costs to process individual claims “can easily exceed the potential value of the claims”, so hundreds of pounds per case (in the Lloyd proceedings, proposals total £ 750 per person). was).

Therefore, for clarity, techUK opposes the typical legal action raised against almost all data breaches.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Data Protection Watchdog shows a complete lack of willingness to enforce the law against the data mining ad: tech industry. Despite the ICO warning of rampant illegal pursuits since 2019.

The UK government is also currently discussing weakening the domestic data protection system.

Therefore, the question of how the average British citizen can accurately obtain the privacy rights claimed in British law seems to wrap their information in paper.

Considering the other cases of relying on Lloyd, it costs a lot of money today.

Check if the following progresses.

Rumbul v SalesforceMcCann v Google A Child v TikTokJukes v Facebook

Most of these have various problems, but all suffer from typical class problems.

— Robert Bateman (@RobertJBateman) November 10, 2021

In the United States, Google signed an agreement with the FTC on Safari’s cookie tracking issued 10 years ago and settled in 2012 for delivering targeted ads to consumers by bypassing Safari’s privacy settings. Agreed to pay $ 22.5 million to do (but cheating).

Rights groups responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling by asking the government to legislate collective bailouts.

Jim Killock, Executive Director of the Open Rights Group, said in a statement: We need a way to seek relief for large-scale data breaches, without endangering our homes and relying solely on information commissioners.

ICOs cannot act in all cases and may not want to act. I have been waiting for more than two years in a proceeding against the ad: tech industry, which alleges that ICO operates illegally. There are no signs of action.

But in such cases, it is completely unreasonable for someone to endanger the home with legal costs. Without a collective mechanism, we are left there. Data protection is often very difficult to enforce against tech giants.

Governments need to keep that promise and consider implementing collective action under the GDPR.[t] Lloyd vs. Google was specifically rejected in February because it showed that existing rules could provide a path to bailouts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/10/google-wins-appeal-against-uk-class-action-style-suit-seeking-damages-for-safari-tracking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos