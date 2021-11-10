Vestagers court victory paves the way for more Google proceedings – POLITICO





EU competition chief Marguerite Vestager won her first major Google proceeding in front of the EU’s lower courts on Wednesday.

A judge in the General Court of Luxemburg, which hit Google hard, decided it was right to fine 2.4 billion U.S. search giants in 2017 for Vestagger’s favor for its own shopping comparison service over its rivals. bottom.

“Google prefers its own comparative shopping service over competing services over other results,” the court said in a statement.

The judge found that Google’s practices had anti-competitive effects and rejected the company’s allegations that it actually competed with merchant platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

Google’s main claim that algorithm changes were designed to improve the quality of search services was also dismissed by the court. The judge argued that “Google has not demonstrated an increase in efficiency associated with its practices that would counteract the negative impact on competition.”

As a result, hand competition authorities across Europe have been strengthened against Google’s other specialized search services such as flights and restaurants, as well as similar ventures by other major technology companies such as Facebook’s marketplace and Apple Music. But I started to take a stricter approach.

It’s a great day for antitrust enforcers who want to take the anti-competitive behavior of digital platforms seriously, and this precedent has relied on Rhydon Twitter, the judge of the Francis Supreme Administrative Court and, until recently, the Francis competition officer. rice field.

Yelp, the US public policy officer and Luther Rowe local business recommendation website, has encouraged follow-up to Google. Rather than accepting Pyrrhic victory, the European Commission must now take this favorable precedent, sue Google for parallel abuse in the local search market, and allow services like Yelp to compete for benefits. No, Mr. Rowe said.

Also, Google’s rivals are seeking compensation, paving the way for more damages proceedings. Vestager may argue that Google has introduced a more effective mechanism for giving equal treatment to its rivals in shopping comparisons.

The threat of a surge in new competition poses a major headache for management in Mountain View, California. Mountain View, California, had to deal with three new antitrust proceedings in the United States over the past year, in addition to expanding procedures in Europe. ..

Google said in its first reaction to Wednesday’s verdict that it would scrutinize the decision. He said the ruling was related to a very specific set of facts. The company also said it was already in compliance with the order contained in the 2017 Commission’s decision to give equal treatment to shopping comparison rivals.

“We made changes in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision. Our approach has been successful for over three years, with billions of clicks on over 700 comparative shopping services. I am producing.

The comparative shopping service, which complained to the Commission about Google’s actions, strongly opposed the claim that it devised an effective remedy and demanded that the Commission force Google to make more substantive changes. I’m trying to double.

Richard Stables, CEO of comparative shopping service Kerku, said today is a victory day for the European Commission and the momentum needs to be urgently strengthened. Stables said it is a market and could ultimately undermine efforts to regulate Big Tech in Europe.

The decision was also welcomed by the European Consumer Organization BEUC, which supported the European Commission in this case. Today, the general court ruling is important because it confirms that consumers need to enjoy freedom of choice based on complete and unbiased information, and that Google cannot abuse its dominant position. To unfairly push out competitors, BEUC Secretary-General Monique Goiens said.

The 2017 shopping incident was the first of three EU competition decisions against US search giants. The 2.4 billion penalty is Brussels’ second-largest antitrust fine to date for a single company, surpassed only by a later Google Android proceeding.

“Google exploited its market advantage as a search engine by promoting its own comparative shopping service in search results and demoting competitors’ services,” Vestager said in a 2017 fine. The judge confirmed the amount of the fine in a decision on Wednesday.

Google challenged Luxembourg’s decision in the EU Court of First Instance, saying that the changes it made to the display of search results were aimed at providing better service to its customers.

Wednesday’s ruling can be appealed to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s Supreme Court.

After the shopping decision, Vestager fined the Android operating system a record $ 4.34 billion in 2018. In another case, we fined $ 1.49 billion for advertising on other websites in 2019. Last June, she launched yet another investigation. This is about Google’s online advertising practices.

