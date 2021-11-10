Google tests Index Now





In October, Microsoft Bing announced the development of a new crawl protocol called IndexNow that promises to make crawl and indexing more efficient. But Google has been silent about whether or not to adopt it.

A Google spokeswoman has issued a statement confirming that Google will test the new IndexNow protocol.

IndexNow

Microsoft Bing and Yandex have introduced a new open source protocol called IndexNow. This allows publishers to notify search engines when a web page is updated or a new page is added.

IndexNow reduces the need for search engines to crawl websites to see if they are updated, saving bandwidth and resources on the search engine side and publisher side.

Leading content management systems, content delivery networks, and SEO companies have announced support for new protocols.

The following is a list of companies that have adopted the IndexNow protocol.

WixDudaCloudflareAkamaiBotifyoncrawlonelyYext Google is already aggressive in crawl efficiency

The widespread acceptance of IndexNow depends on what Google does, and to date Google hasn’t commented on the new protocol.

Sustainability and efficiency are Google’s primary concerns, so IndexNow seems to be a good choice.

According to a Google spokesperson:

“Google’s crawl mechanism is very efficient and is still improving.

For example, last year Googlebot announced support for HTTP / 2, the next generation of the web’s basic data transfer protocol.

HTTP / 2 is significantly more efficient than previous versions and saves resources for both Google and websites. Over half of all crawls use HTTP / 2. “

Google announces it will test IndexNow

So far, Google seems to be taking a measured approach to the new protocol. This makes sense. Since web crawling is the backbone of search engines, protocol changes need to have clear benefits.

According to Google:

“We take a holistic approach to Google’s sustainability, including efforts to develop the most efficient and accurate indexes on the web.

We have been carbon neutral since 2007 and are moving at a pace of being carbon free by 2030 in both our data centers and campuses.

We are encouraged to work on making web crawls more efficient and will test the potential benefits of this protocol. “

Waiting for wordpress

WordPress is the second most influential entity after Google. WordPress is still talking about it and seems to encourage the development of plugins rather than integrating them into the WordPress core itself. WordPress is also seeking the support of a wider industry. This, of course, means not only Google, but other search engines as well.

The WordPress lead developer commented:

I’m not 100% sure that WordPress should ping each engine individually, but it’s not the worst. I’m not 100% sure that I need to allow API key / validation callbacks.All supported providers should be set by default in the core to not prioritize specific engines

I think it should be suggested to develop it as a plugin first, then propose it to the WordPress core as a feature plugin so that it can be developed individually and add it to the core when the feature is complete.

This also allows site owners to opt in to use it before WordPress fully implements it (this is the earliest in WordPress 6.0, speculated to be in the second quarter of 2022).

Google tests Index Now

Adopting IndexNow by Google is a big issue for the industry as a whole, and it’s probably enough to get WordPress into the core and otherwise into plugins. It makes sense for Google to test it. There is no word about how long this test will last.

