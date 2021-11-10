Google loses appeal for EU fine of 2.4 billion for its shopping service





Google has lost its appeal for a € 2.42 billion antitrust fine imposed by the European Commission in connection with its shopping service.

The ruling was submitted by the European Court of First Instance (EGC), a lower court of the European Union Court of Justice, which decided to uphold the fine.

Appeals to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) are still possible.

The Commission alleged that Google had misused its dominant search engine to redirect traffic to Google Shopping, a service that allows users to compare products and prices from online retailers.

Brussels states that when the company launched its service in 2004 (in the name of Froogle), it was unsuccessful and did not live up to expectations.

However, since 2008, executives claim that Google has begun to systematically support shopping services with the results of popular search engines. The market power of its popular search engine is over 90% in most EU countries. Brussels states that Google Shopping is now regularly appearing at the top of search results.

This practice has squeezed out comparative shopping services for rivals that have been demoted in search results and virtually impossible to find. As a result, people were exposed exclusively to Google Shopping, turning the platform into a de facto default option for online shoppers.

“Evidence shows that even the highest-ranked rival services, on average, only appear on page 4 of Google’s search results, and other services appear further down,” the commission said in 2017. Announced a fine.

Brussels estimates that 95% of clicks move to the top 10 results on the first page and clicks on the second page get 1% attention.

Executives argued that blaming rival services for near-absolute ambiguity violates EU competition rules and distorts the domestic market.

“What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust law, denying the opportunity for other companies to compete for benefits and innovate, and most importantly, to European consumers. He denied the true choice of services and the full benefits of innovation, “Margles said. Vestager, 2017 European Commission competition member.

A fine of € 2.42 billion was applied to 13 single market countries (still EU member states at the time the investigation began) that the Commission considered to have been affected by unfair practices from 2008 to 2017. Calculated based on the revenue earned by Google. ), France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway (not an EU member state, but part of a single market), Poland, Sweden.

Google said the Commission’s view was “wrong in law, facts and economics,” and accused the service of actually increasing consumer choice.

“Shopping ads have always helped people find the product they’re looking for quickly and easily, helping merchants reach potential customers,” the company said in a general appeal hearing in February 2020. Said when it was done in court.

On Wednesday, EGC generally agreed with the Commission’s reasoning, dismissing “objective justification for Google’s actions” and upholding the initial fine of € 2.42 billion.

The judge concluded that the company promoted its own Google Shopping “through more favorable display and placement” while driving rivals “by ranking algorithms”.

However, the court identified that, as Brussels argued, anti-competitive behavior reached only the shopping services market, not the entire search engine market.

In addition to the current investigation, the tech giant is fighting two additional antitrust investigations. A record fine of € 4.34 billion for allegedly imposing illegal restrictions on devices run by its own Android system and a fine of € 1.49 billion for alleged abuse in online advertising.

In total, the company faces more than € 8.2 billion in EU antitrust fines.

Google has long been accused of misusing its outstanding position in the online world for its benefit. EU law does not make market control itself illegal, but it forces dominant companies to respect free competition, which is considered an important pillar of a liberalized economy.

The fines look huge, but they are symbolic when compared to the company’s huge profits. Alphabet Inc, a conglomerate that hosts Google. Is one of the most valuable companies in the world and has recently crossed the $ 2 trillion threshold. Last year, its net profit exceeded $ 40 billion.

The Luxembourg ruling marks an important victory for Marguerite Vestager, who pioneered a strategy to use antitrust laws to curb Big Tech’s excessive power.

“Today’s ruling conveys a clear message that Google’s actions are illegal and provide the market with the necessary legal clarity,” the Commission said in a statement, and the ruling was in a private damages proceeding. I hope it will set a precedent for.

“The Commission will continue to use all free tools to address the role of large digital platforms where businesses and users rely on access to end users and access to digital services, respectively.”

Vestager is leading two sets of regulations, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, to create a safer, more equitable and more competitive digital environment. The law is expected to strengthen the power of committees to crack down on abuses from multinational corporations.

In its provisions, the Digital Markets Act proposes to ban self-priority by having large platforms tune algorithms so that rivals are treated according to market benefits.

The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) also welcomed the ruling, saying that Google’s “misleading and unfair practices” are harming millions of European consumers.

In a statement, the organization’s secretary, Monique Goyens, said, “Today’s court ruling is that Google gives all market participants equal opportunities to compete on their own merits and consumers. It makes it clear that we must earn equal trust. “

