Google loses court battle over $ 2.8 billion EU antitrust decision





On June 17, 2021, there is a sign at the entrance of a Google retail store in the Chelsea district of New York City, USA.

Luxembourg, November 10 (Reuters)-Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google lost its appeal on Wednesday against a € 2.42 billion ($ 2.8 billion) European antitrust decision. Of the three court decisions that strengthen the EU’s impetus to regulate Big Tech.read more

The following are comments from plaintiffs and lawyers regarding the general court’s decision.

SHIVAUN RAFF, CEO of UK price comparison site, complaints caused EU shopping case

“The importance of ending Google’s ability to manipulate this unprecedented force for its own anti-competitive purposes cannot be exaggerated.

With today’s ruling, the Commission has made the June 2017 ban decision not only the problematic comparative shopping market directly addressed by the decision, but also the travel, rural, employment, and other vertical searches that this decision sets. It also provides a solid foundation for enforcement in the market. precedent. “

RICHARDS TABLES, CEO of KELKOO GROUP and GOOGLE CRITIC

“The actual work begins to fix ineffective remedies that can’t bring competition and choice back to the market and ultimately undermine efforts to regulate big tech in Europe.”

Marx Faber, I’m Congressman

“This verdict gives a clear signal that even big tech companies can’t do what they want in the digital market. The rules are even for Google.

However, the proceedings still highlight some shortcomings of EU competition law. Many of Google’s competitors have disappeared from the market since the proceedings began in 2014. Going forward, we need a legal basis that is watertight and allows for faster action to combat Big Tech abuse. “

Monique Goyens, Director General of the European Consumer Organization

“Today’s General Court ruling clarifies that Google needs to give all market participants equal opportunities, compete on their own merits, and win consumer confidence on an equal footing. In light of the ruling, we urge the European Commission to guarantee that: Google is abusing its search engine advantage by prioritizing its own services in other areas. not.”

Thomas Vinge, law firm Clifford Chance partner, Google rival adviser

“Google has been overwhelmed by this decision and has been echoing to the Mountain View headquarters.

If Google is smart, it would take pages from Microsoft’s playbook after the 2007 general court failure, reduce its losses, abandon its appeal and move on. It brought a good world to Microsoft.

Today’s ruling gives the European Commission the ammunition needed to screw Google in other areas of Google’s focus, such as online advertising, app stores, and video streaming. “

LUTHER LOWE, Senior Vice President of YELP, Public Policy

“The European Commission must now take this favorable precedent, prosecute Google for parallel abuse in the local search market, and allow services like Yelp to compete for benefits.

However, historical judgments during this period are based on whether this Odyssey ultimately had a concrete impact on European consumers. Therefore, it is important to use these tools in markets where competition is still relieved. “

Partners of JONAS KOPONEN and LINKLATERS

“It’s important in itself, but it’s also important for antitrust enforcement in the technical sector in general, and for new regulations being proposed for platforms in Europe and elsewhere.”

Rasmus Andresen, EU Parliamentarian

“This proceeding reiterates that EU law is inadequate. After years of apparent abuse of market power, we can no longer lose ourselves. Therefore, regarding digital market law. It is important to conclude the legislative process promptly, and the proceedings may be enforced.

Changes can only be seen if Big Tech feels the financial impact through penalties and regulations.

In addition to adjusting Digital Markets Act, we want to strengthen competition law to facilitate the division of platforms that are too dominant. “

Reported by Francois Aulner and written by Foo Yun Chee.Edited by Catherine Evans and Bernadette Baum

