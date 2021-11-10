The Supreme Court unanimously dismisses plaintiffs’ representative suit





Sir Legat’s decision Claim damages in a representative proceeding

The Supreme Court’s ruling was given by Sir Legat, and all four other judges agreed. The ruling includes a comprehensive investigation of case law on typical behavior dating back more than 150 years. This is likely to be considered a major example of typical behavior and will be scrutinized by those interested in taking such claims out of the context of data protection.

Sir Legat considered the feasibility of the claim as a derivative suit in the context of the investigation of this case. Most importantly in this context, he emphasized that the possibility of claiming damages in a derivative suit is limited by the nature of the damages in common law.

Under English law, damages are “given for the purpose of putting the claimant in the same position as an individual and can be done with the best money, as if no mistake had been made,” Sir Legat said.

Judges file a claim for damages in a representative suit if all members of the representative group suffer the same loss, for example, if they are all overcharged for the same amount, or if they all sell defective products. Said it is possible to include. He considered each instance to be equally of low value due to the nature of the flaw. He considered these scenarios to be somewhat exceptional. In most cases, he needs to evaluate what happened to individual class members individually, and individual class members do not participate in the action, so typical actions are inappropriate for this. I said there is.

Sir Legat suggested that this claim could have been a bifurcated process in theory, a two-step process.

In these first stages, Lloyd had to seek a declaration that members of the class were entitled to damages without claiming damages in this first stage. This would not offend the outlined principles, as the court was not required to assess the damages individually.

In the second stage, individuals seek damages individually based on their own circumstances. Sir Legat speculated that while this would work in theory, it might not actually be attractive to the complainant, as it would not benefit the funder or representative in the first place. ..

Damage caused by “loss of control”

Sir Legat also considered Lloyd’s attempt to avoid the difficulty of having to show the individual circumstances of each class member.

A key factor in Lloyd’s attempt to bring his claim into the proceedings was the claim that a serious breach of the rights of the data subject would give rise to the right to compensation for the “loss of control” of personal data. This argument is based on the Court of Appeals’ ruling in the case of Gulati vMGN on systematic telephone hacking by Miller Group journalists.

Gulati was not under data protection law, but was surrounded by torts of misuse of personal information. In that case, the Court of Appeals determined that the petitioner was entitled to damages due to loss of control of privacy rights or loss of autonomy, and granted considerable damages. Lloyd argued that both torts of personal information misuse and data protection legislation are rooted in the same fundamental right to privacy, so the same approach to damages should be adopted for both counts.

Sir Legat rejected the approach Lloyd claimed. He found that the proposed approach was fundamentally inconsistent with the wording of Section 13 of the Data Protection Act 1998, the law applicable at the time related to his claim.

Section 13 (1) states: “Individuals who suffer damage due to a breach by a data controller of any of the requirements of this law are entitled to compensation from the data controller for that damage.”

Section 13 (2) states: Damage caused by violation … “

There are two compelling points from the statutory wording. First, the damage that the data subject seeks to recover must be incurred due to a breach by the data controller. This makes a clear distinction between the concept of violation, or “violation,” and the damage caused by it. Therefore, confusing the two is not compatible with legal languages.

The second point is that Section 13 (2) mentions two types of consequences of data administrator violations: damage and distress. In the original statutory wording, the latter could only be recovered if the former could also be established. Therefore, Sir Legat, the reference to damage in Section 13 (2) and thus in Section 13 (1) logically means something more serious than pain and means serious damage such as financial loss. I insisted that I had to. As a result, the statutory wording was not intended to qualify for compensation for something less serious than the possible pain of loss of control.

Sir Legat stated that Section 13 (2) has not been applied since the Court of Appeals’ ruling in the case of Vidal Hall v Google. In this ruling, the court ruled that it was inconsistent with the comprehensive EU Directive that was derived. But this does not affect the correctness of his judgment.

Sir Legat further argued that because the rights in question were of a common origin, the idea that misuse of personal information and violations of data protection laws required simultaneous remedies was not scrutinized. Tort of misuse of personal information protects information that has been established as being essentially personal information. In contrast, many personal data do not have a specific personality. In addition, Sir Legat’s ruling reveals that misuse of personal information is not an illegal act based on “want to take care” or negligence, but an illegal act with strict liability for intentional activity. Therefore, it is not necessary and undesirable to provide the same remedy for both counts.

Lowest common denominator

Sir Legat identified another fundamental problem with Lloyd’s approach. Most important of these, you only need to prove that a person meets the criteria for becoming a member of the representative class, and all such people suffer damage based on the “lowest common denominator”. It was Lloyd’s claim that it should be treated as a denominator.

In rejecting Lloyd’s composition, he said: [i.e. mere membership of the class] Enough to overcome in individual cases [the de minimis] threshold. If these facts (contrary to the conclusions I have reached) reveal “damage” within the meaning of Section 13, I think it is impossible to consider such damage to be more than trivial. increase. What seems to be substantive in this claim is that Google secretly tracked the Internet activity of millions of Apple iPhone users for months and used the data it obtained for commercial purposes. However, according to the analysis, the claimant is trying to regain the damages in the case of the individual for whom the damages were claimed, without trying to prove that the claim is true. Without evidence of illegal processing of an individual’s personal data beyond the minimum required to bring them within the definition of the represented class, the claim on behalf of that individual is unlikely to meet the criteria for damages. .. ”

For the same reason, Sir Legat rejected Lloyd’s claim for user damages. The idea is that each class member should be awarded a prize based on the expected release price that Google would have been prepared to provide DoubleClick cookies. This approach was also flawed without a survey of who was affected and how much.

What’s next?

Plaintiffs’ lawyers and litigation funders, including those in support of other representative proceedings currently suspended, are able to carry out representative proceedings in the data space despite the Supreme Court’s approach. There is no doubt about the ruling trying to determine whether or not.

Sir Legat reveals that his analysis is related to his position under the Data Protection Act 1998 and not to the UK’s GDPR, which replaced the 1998 Act along with the 2018 Data Protection Act. increase.

Article 82 (1) of the GDPR stipulates that a person who suffers “serious or non-serious damage as a result of a breach of this rule” should be entitled to compensation for the damage suffered. In addition, Recital 85 states, “Personal data breaches, if not dealt with properly and in a timely manner, can cause physical, material or immaterial damage to natural persons, including loss or limitation of control of personal data. There are rights, discrimination, theft or fraud of personal information, financial loss, unauthorized revocation of false names, reputational damage, loss of confidentiality of personal data protected by expert confidentiality, or Other significant economic or social disadvantages to the natural persons involved. “

Two points arise from this phrase. First, the wording of the GDPR is similar to the wording of the 1998 Act in that it distinguishes between the act of causing damage and the damage itself. The GDPR refers to “infringement” rather than “violation”, but there is nothing to enable it. Second, Recital 85 mentions a loss of control, but does not believe that all infringements cause a loss of control. Therefore, the difference between the two schemes does not appear to provide an important scope to distinguish the new allegations filed under the GDPR from the precedent currently set by Lloyd vs. Google.

In any case, Sir Legat needs to establish the scope of illegal processing in the case of individual data subjects, even if damages are available for loss of control, which makes it impossible to file a derivative suit. I found that Therefore, it is not clear whether another approach to UK GDPR damage will have a practical effect.

Similar difficulties could arise if representative plaintiffs attempted to pursue their allegations in the misuse of personal information, and Gulati’s ruling proved that a claim for damages was available. First, as Sir Legat points out, given the tort requirements, it may be more difficult to establish a claim of misuse of personal information. .. In addition, these requirements and scope of violations must be established for each member of the class.

Following the Warren v. Dixons High Court ruling earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruling at Lloyd confirmed and relied on a clear difference between data protection as a cause of proceedings and misuse of personal information. Identify further challenges for the plaintiff who is trying to misuse personal information in the context of data processing.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is firmly in line with the outcome of the UK Government’s consultations last winter on the possibility of introducing custom procedures for opt-out class proceedings in the field of data protection.

In a report on the talks, the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports said in February 2021 that the case of introducing opt-out procedures into the law was not strong enough. A new opt-out procedure in court for breach of data protection law, or a new opt to conclude that the resulting benefits to the data subject outweigh the potential impact on companies and other organizations, ICOs, and the judiciary. Out procedure. “

Finally, Sir Legat’s comment on the availability of damages due to loss of control more emphasizes the requirement that data subjects individually present significant damages or distress, making the damages market more general in this area. It can lead to general weakening.

David Barker led the Pinsent Masons team on behalf of Google in this case.

