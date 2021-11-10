Microsoft Announces Large-Scale Forza Horizon 5 Launches





Forza Horizon 5

MS

If one million early access players weren’t enough to get a clue that the Forza Horizon 5 launch would be huge, sometime from Phil Spencer himself, with the Xbox head singing amazing praise. I have already received one number. I often play games.

That’s why:

So far, there are 4.5 million players on all platforms. Xbox Game Studios The biggest release date for games. It peaks at the same time, three times as high as the Forza Horizon 4.

Yes, this is a story about how good Forza Horizon 5 is, but in reality it’s about how impressive the Xbox ecosystem has been in delivering the game to more players. is. Forza Horizon 4 and 5 were both highly regarded and beloved games. So why is Forza Horizon 5 launching the largest Xbox Game Studios ever, three times more than four?

It’s an expansion of the Xbox brand itself. Simultaneous release on the console, PC, and cloud on the first day of Game Pass release. There are more places to play the game, making it easier than ever. Forza Horizon 4 was also released on Game Pass in 2018, but since then the total number of Game Pass subscriptions has skyrocketed, and in 2021, subscribe to Game Pass if you own an Xbox. Is virtually essential to do. Therefore, a larger launch with the same mechanism.

Forza Horizon 5

MS

This is where you can clearly see the difference between Sony and Microsoft and show how it affects the psychology of players. In this example, Sony and Microsoft could release the exact same game, but Sony Forza costs $ 70 and will only be released on the console on the first day. Players have to do some math in their heads to decide whether to spend so much (well, I don’t like racing games so much, is it really worth it?). But on the Xbox, the only decision a Game Pass player has to make is whether they want to spend time downloading 100GB. You don’t have to make financial decisions that allow such games to thrive beyond the average audience.

Of course, this is just the gamer side. Sony’s approach is because most players pay $ 70 for top-notch first-party games, which could make more money overall than Microsoft earns from all games. The game is on the Game Pass and relies on microtransactions or early access / DLC bundles for additional revenue. But for players, there really isn’t anything like this.

Obviously, in less than a month, follow-up testing will take place in the form of the launch of Halo Infinite, which will split the game into free multiplayer and a solo campaign launched on the Game Pass. And with a large number of these Forzas, it’s easy to imagine the first new Halo game since 2015, where multiplayer won early acclaimed preview reviews, but it’s probably even bigger. And the Xbox ecosystem is primarily responsible for that.

The 2021 Xbox has been around day and night since the 2013 Xbox One launch. I hope this momentum will continue.

