Google’s 10+ Year EU Antitrust Battle





Luxembourg, November 10 (Reuters)-Europe’s second-largest court dismisses EU antitrust rulings against EU competition chief Marguerite Vestager € 2.42 billion (28) The fine of $ 100 million has caused Google to retreat.read more

The shopping case was the first of three EU decisions, with the Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google accumulating a total of € 8.25 billion in fines for EU antitrust violations.

This is Google’s timeline for over a decade of fighting EU antitrust regulators over business practices that have caused complaints from rivals and consumer groups on both sides of the Atlantic.

* September 27, 2021-Google challenges EU Android fine of € 4.34 billion at a five-day hearing in court of first instance

* June 22, 2021-EU Antitrust Regulators will begin investigating Google’s digital advertising business to see if it supports its own services.

* June 9, 2021-Google succumbs to pressure from rivals, allows it to compete for free as the default search engine for European Android devices, and expands its pledge to EU antitrust regulators two years ago To do.

* March 20, 2019-EU antitrust enforcement agency has fined Google € 1.49 billion for blocking online search advertising rivals for 10 years.

* July 18, 2018-EU antitrust regulators have fined Google a record high of € 4.34 billion via the Android mobile operating system after a three-year investigation.

* June 27, 2017-The EU has fined Google € 2.42 billion for blocking rival shopping comparison websites.

* July 14, 2016-EU will set a different price for Google’s shopping services. It also accuses third parties using AdSense products of blocking search ads from Google’s competitors. This is the third case for the company.

* April 20, 2016-The EU will send Google a price list outlining its anti-competitive practices regarding Android smartphone and app makers.

* April 15, 2015-EU begins investigating Google’s Android smartphone operating system.

* April 15, 2015-EU charges Google for blocking competitors in its price comparison shopping service.

* September 2014-Joaquín Almnia of the European Union Competition Law at the time said Google’s proceedings could not be finalized until the mission ended in October.

* May 2014-Almunia states that feedback from petitioners is important in deciding whether to accept Google’s concessions.

* February 5, 2014-Google will improve concessions related to online search.

* 2013-Lobbying Group FairSearch submits complaints about Google’s Android business practices to the European Commission.

* April 25, 2013-EU seeks feedback from rivals and users about Google’s concessions.

* April 3, 2013-Google offers concessions related to online search and its AdSense advertising network to address EU competitive concerns without admitting fraud.

* November 30, 2010-The European Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that Google has abused its dominant position in online search following 18 complaints.

* 2010-Microsoft complains about Google’s practices related to AdSense advertising services.

* November 3, 2009-UK price comparison site Foundem complains about Google’s online search for the European Commission.

