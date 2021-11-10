With Apple Watch cycling detection, it’s important to ride your next bike.How to use





In addition to a larger screen than before, Apple Watch Series 7 has a durable construction that can withstand cracks and dust. However, there are also many new cycling features that will make riding a bike even more enjoyable. These include automatic cycling detection, fall detection, and better calorie tracking when riding an electric bike. You don’t need the latest Series 7 to take advantage of most of Apple Watch’s new cycling features. These will be available after updating to WatchOS 8.

I have been using the Series 6 and Series 7 bike features for a month. I don’t think the watch is ready to replace a dedicated cycling computer yet, but it’s much more useful for casual riders to track. Their training. Here are some of the new bike features on the Apple Watch and why they changed my riding experience:

Automatic cycling detection is great for forgetful cyclists like me

Sometimes you just want to jump on your bike. It’s easy to forget to start a workout manually, but when you finally get to your destination, you’re struggling to get credit. Your Apple Watch can now detect that you’ve started a ride and display a message asking you to record your ride a few minutes later. Automatic workout detection has been used for run, walk, swim, low, and elliptical workout types for several years, but Series 6, 7, and Apple Watch SE now support cycling on outdoor rides. became.

By analyzing GPS data, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and heart rate readings, you can now determine when your watch is on. In addition, the magnetometer also works to detect small shakes that occur on your bicycle. Basically, I know I’m riding a bike instead of watching a scary movie on the bus.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been amazed at how subtle workout detection is possible. Whether it’s a regular bike or an electric bike, the clock was always recognized when I forgot to start a workout. Sometimes I even tried to trick my watch by coasting downhill without pedaling, starting from the top of the hill. However, it still took a little over 3 minutes to detect the ride quality and notify me with a tactile buzz or chime.

At another time, I was trying to see the auto-detected workout when another notification popped up on the screen and the workout prompt disappeared. Thinking I lost the option to get all the credits I did, I went on and the prompt started again a few minutes later. Surprisingly, when I tapped Confirm, the recording continued in the background from the first prompt, so I didn’t lose any time or credit.

The only difficulty was trying to press the screen to make sure I was exercising. Taking your hands off the handlebars may not be the best way to go when I’m riding, especially when using a high speed electric bike. Future updates may allow you to start your workout hands-free with Siri, as if you weren’t relying on auto-discovery.

Automatic workout detection should be on by default, but if it isn’t, in your watch or iPhone app[設定]>[ワークアウト]>[ワークアウトリマインダーの開始]Go to. Please note that this only works for outdoor rides, not for exercise bike rides.

Apple Watch isn’t the only wearable that offers automatic workout detection. Some Garmin watches offer it via MoveIQ. Fitbit has a SmartTrack that detects activities such as outdoor rides after 15 minutes. Older Samsung watches such as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 also have an automatic cycling detection feature. But strangely, the new Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t support it.

Electric Bike Owners Get Better Calorie Tracking on Apple Watch

Ownership of electric bikes has skyrocketed since the pandemic, and the Apple Watch is set to provide more accurate calorie tracking when riding with assistance.

Again, GPS and heart rate data are used by the watch to detect that a boost has been obtained from the bike. Let’s say you’re speeding up, but your heart rate isn’t rising proportionally. It collects that you are getting help from your bike and your calorie rate is given based on your heart rate. Please note that there is no special electric bike training type-it all counts under the outdoor cycle option.

Zoomo Sport is one of my rides around San Francisco.

To test it, I had to set myself a challenge to determine how much difference this new algorithm really makes in the overall calorie count. I decided to take the exact same route on my regular bike and then rinse and repeat on my Zoomo Sport electric bike. But I couldn’t make it easy on my own. Riding on some of San Francisco’s notorious steep streets, altitudes exceeded 440 feet. You can see the full results in the video on this page, but the calorie count on the electric bike was lower than the training done on my regular 18 speed bike.

Third-party apps can also plug into the new outdoor cycling algorithm to use the same electric bike calorie algorithm as the Apple Workout app.

Workout times are unaffected by outages, thanks to automatic pauses and resumes

Suppose you’re commuting and you’re making various stops along the way, like a traffic light. All the time spent waiting for the lights to turn green can not only add to your overall training time, but can also affect statistics such as average speed. All Series 3 and later Apple Watches have auto-pause and auto-resume for biking, but they may not be turned on by default.

With the watch itself or the iPhone app[設定]>[ワークアウト]>[自動一時停止]Go to and turn on the toggle to find it. We found that it took 2-4 seconds for the watch to recognize whether to stop or resume the bike, pause it, or continue tracking. Some third-party Apple Watch apps also have this feature, but are now native to Workout apps.

Fall detection tells you if you got off the bike

If you are 55 or older, fall detection will be turned on automatically. However, if you are 18-55 years old, you can also turn on fall detection for all major workout types, including running, walking, and cycling. Make sure you’ve been updated to WatchOS 8.1 and are using Apple Watch Series 4 or later,[設定]>[SOS]>[落下検出]Go to and turn it on for your workout or always. If it detects that your watch is off your bike and is stuck, you can contact emergency services and let your emergency contacts know where you are.

Voice prompt can tell you your cycling statistics

This is one of whether you like it or hate it. Apple Watch reached certain workout milestones during the ride, such as when splitting 5 km or 1 mile, reaching average speed, when auto-pause and resume occurs, or when the activity ring is closed. Sometimes it is possible to provide voice cues. I didn’t have to look down at my wrist to see the overall speed, as it was most convenient when trying to beat my time on the regular route. You can hear the prompt through your watch speakers or through Bluetooth earphones or headphones (if connected). Be careful not to leave the watch in silent mode like I do. I wondered why I didn’t hear anything in the first 5km split.

The CNET Apple Watch is a great cycling companion, but it has the potential to go even further.

I’m a casual cyclist biking for recreation and exercise, so the Apple Watch is great for tracking my rides. You don’t have to think about adding gear like a dedicated heart rate strap or tracking GPS individually. This is because it’s all on your wrist.

But more serious cyclists are probably not yet ready to trade in their bike computer. Looking down at your wrist to see your workout indicators, or trying to press the screen with your other hand, is even more difficult than looking at the screen sitting on the handlebars. You may want to add tools that normally only work on cycling computers, such as power meters and cadence sensors.

Second, there is the issue of battery life. Series 7 lasts up to 7 hours with GPS and up to 6 hours with GPS and LTE for outdoor training. This may not be enough to ride a mountain bike all day long.

We also want Apple to take the watch safety feature one step further by providing similar functionality to Garmin’s LiveTrack, allowing it to share real-time location and routes with emergency contacts. Some third-party apps available on the Apple Watch, such as Strava, offer similar functionality. You can share your location using the Find My app, but it only works if your contacts are also using an Apple device.

