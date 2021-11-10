New World gets a PTR to test new weapons and missions





Amazon Games has released a public test realm for the New World. This allows developers to try out new updates and patches before they are released. The developer explains in his blog that the first PTR will be released today (November 10th) at 12:00 PST / 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 GMT. Servers are initially restricted, with one world available in the eastern United States and another world available in Central Europe.

This time, Amazon is testing a new weapon called the Void Gauntlet. It is a DPS / support hybrid weapon because it can support allies and attack enemies. “This is the first weapon to scale in both intelligence and focus, and it’s a great combination with life staff and other magical weapons,” says Amazon. “The Extinct Tree focuses on maximizing damage at close range and revolves around the Void Blade, a summoned blade of corrosive void energy. The Decay Tree revolves around a wide range of healing. And debuffs, revolves around the Orb of Decay, a dual-phase projectile that can debuff enemies and heal allies. “

Amazon is also trying to add several types of enemies and new types of enemies. Within the game, there is a new group called the Varane Raiders, which consists of Huwers, Scouts, Knights, and Archers. Their levels range from 16 to 20 and hail is falling from the north. Learn more about Varane Raiders through new missions from Abigail Rose in Western Everfall.

You will also notice the diversity of bad guys around Aeternum. Amazon says it will add Wizards Warmancer, Beetle, Lost Shaman, Pirates Alligator, Ancient Guardian Pyromancer, and Enhanced Collapse Travers to add a “unique combat encounter” to the low-level open world experience. increase.

In parallel with the release of the Void Gauntlet, you’ll get a new legendary weapon quest series. Once you reach level 60 and your maximum skill level with your new weapon, search for Antiquarian Abbington in Reekwater and start the quest. However, keep in mind that you will need to complete the Magaki strategy at Shuttered Mountain and the Legatus Frubius quest series at Leakwater to qualify.

Amazon has also added more versatility to its main storyline quests with new task types and quest variants such as wave events, destructible objects, and melee nodes for tracking.

There’s even something for your PvP player. Amazon is testing three new types of faction missions. Control points perform the task of capturing the location of interest in the fortress. Intercept is to defeat enemy faction members and collect tears (backward). Warcamp loot requires you to capture hidden plans in enemy warcamps. In addition, almost all PvP missions were reset on death rather than confiscated, and pouch tasks were removed “for a better directed series of PvP missions.”

Finally, there is a trading post update. All posts are linked and integrated, so you can buy and sell the same results from any trading post in the game. “The commission for a buy / sell order is defined by the settlement of the poster,” Amazon says. “In addition, the transaction tax on the purchases you make is defined by the settlement you make. Items listed in expired sell orders will revert to the settlement they posted.”

So how do you access the new PTR? According to Amazon, anyone who owns New World will automatically have access to the secondary PTR app. “PTR isn’t compatible with live games, so you’ll need to download another client (and you’ll need the hard drive space needed to support it),” explains the developer. “From there, you will have access to a special world within the supported regions. Not all regions will be supported first. Access is on a first-come, first-served basis. There may be queues. “

If you’re new to Amazon’s latest games, or need some guidance, it’s best to start with the NewWorld Beginners Guide. For other open world games, you can follow the links.

{“schema”: {“page”: {“content”: {“headline”: “New World gets PTR and tests new weapons and missions”, “type”: “news”, “category” “:” new-world “},” user “: {” loginstatus “: false},” game “: {” publisher “:” Amazon Games “,” Genre “:” Survival “,” Title “:” New World “,” Genre “:[“Survival”,”MMO”,”RPG”]}}}}

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamesn.com/new-world/ptr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos