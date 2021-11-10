Elden Ring Hands-on: Impressions from Closed Network Test Preview





From Software’s new game, Elden Ring, the developer of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, makes you feel like you’re reunited with an old friend. Play the game for the next few hours to test the beta version of the game, which offers a walled slice of Elden Rings. The big open world felt like returning to the Dark Souls 3 game. New things to see, collect, and fight.

But you’ll definitely feel familiar, especially if you’re playing a new kind of FromSoftware game pioneered by Demon’s Souls over a decade ago.

The beta opening area has a section called Cave of Knowledge, a tutorial zone that teaches players the basics of Elden Ring. Many years of Dark Souls players need little of this education other than brushing up on new jargon. Instead of finding relief on the Dark Souls bonfire, players rest and heal in the Sites of Grace. Instead of harvesting souls as a universal currency, players collect runes. There are items you need to summon other players to your world, colorful stones that can be left as crumbs, and a pair of flasks to refuel your health and magic points. The fighting itself is pretty much the same as the fighting itself in 2016s Dark Souls 3, the latest fantasy action RPG from FromSofts (that’s fine, these games have great fighting power).

In other words, veteran FromSoftware fans should feel at home after learning a local dialect.

Image: FromSoftware / Namco Bandai

Stepping into the world of Elden Ring, a vast plain called Lands Between, is another experience. In contrast to areas where most games like Dark Souls are blocked, Lands Between is as expansive as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Skyrim’s The Elder Scrollsland. In fact, get a summonable horse called Spirit Steed to help you explore the Elden Ring map quickly (surprisingly) safely.

Lands Between can be easily moved for other reasons. The Sites of Grace provides visual guidance on where to go next. There are routes to sneak a trip in case there are some big threats standing between you and your destination. And, at least in the beta test slices of the game, my character was able to teleport from place to place from anywhere on the map. There are a lot of Grace sites, and at some point when I was using the beta, I moaned a bit about a long journey back to another place and realized that I could teleport right from here. From anywhere. Players can also revive themselves if they encounter another sanctuary called the Stakes of Marika.

Its new level of convenience is not unprecedented in FromSoftware games. For years, developers have provided players with richer and more generous options for traveling the world. But how much of Bloodborne and Dark Souls’ unlockable and interconnected world will be sacrificed for Elden Rings’ open-world ambitions?

Image: FromSoftware / Namco Bandai

In the Elden Ring slices I was able to explore, I saw some interesting things. From the beginning, the riding forest warrior in golden armor reminded me that for now some threats should be avoided. I tried to fight him twice before I realized I was lacking in the power and skills to take on him. Elsewhere, I encountered a shallow lake full of many large crabs, some of which were huge and some were hidden underground until I walked near them. Outside the fort was a pocket of human guards, a group of goblins caring about their work, and slimy creatures roaming nearby beaches. Sure, there are many other strange and dangerous things you’ll come across just by scratching the surface. (Curiously, I also encountered an invisible enemy, I don’t know if it was glitch or if FromSoftware threw me something that was really impossible.)

Another section of the game, a legacy dungeon called Stormvale Castle, feels like it’s been pulled out of the Souls game and dropped into the open world of Elden Ring. At the gate of the castle, a kind (but suspicious) character told me that there are two routes to the castle. One is a very difficult route and the other is a very easy route. He was right. At the end of the easy route there was a horrifying, multi-armed disgust, but otherwise there was an easily killed grunt. On a difficult route, more than 12 crossbow-armed guards and a vague lion-shaped beast that attacked me when too close were thrown. (Because the beta limits the depth at which players can step into Stormvale Castle, expect the message to continue when playing closed network tests.)

The difficulty of the From Softwares pedigree certainly lies here in the Elden Ring. In the game demo, you can taste it in the fight against Margit, a giant hammer-wielding man who has too many arms and shouldn’t really move fast. He is tough. By patience, studying his movements, and remembering to keep my shield, it took at least a dozen attempts to finally overcome him. In other words, he’s a From Softwares-style boss. It’s hard to bother your head, but only if you’re careless.

Image: FromSoftware / Namco Bandai

So, despite the well-known involvement of fantasy writer George RR Martins, don’t expect Elden Ring to be much more familiar than Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This is a difficult game. The player will die and die again. They experience most threadbare stories told through folklore and occasional interactions with other characters. All of them seem to know much more about this world than you do. Some players will be postponed due to that level of difficulty and deciphering folklore, while others will rush to enjoy the challenge of quelling previously horrific threats.

Elden Ring is taking a new approach in other areas of gameplay. The emphasis is on crafting. Instead of relying on random drops or merchants to sell consumables, you can create them using recipes and natural resources. Expect to buy stone tools for picking flowers, hunting wildlife, and burning sesame oil and bombs. Players also get help in the form of new summonable creatures. Items called ashes can be purchased from merchants and can summon wolves, sword-wielding skeletons, and undead magical users to assist in combat. Of course, players can also summon other players over the internet or go to help them in their own world. Or invade them as evil spirits.

The taste of Elden Ring from From Softwares is fascinating. While many feel incredibly familiar, the Lands Betweens open world already offers a whole new opportunity for exploration, memorable moments and discoveries in just a small quadrant of the game. Players will need to explore further in February when Elden Ring will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

