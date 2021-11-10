Must drive a wooden car in Forza Horizon 5





If there is one universal truth about car culture, its enthusiasts strive to drive very beautiful cars. Now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, Forza Horizon 5 is basically aimed at admiring the automotive culture and such a very beautiful car. So, of course, I decided to spit in the face of it in the stupidest way possible: by driving a wooden car.

Yes, with Forza Horizon 5, almost every car can be made of wood. (Forza Horizon 5 has 500 cars and despite having been in the game for a few weeks, there isn’t enough time to unlock and test all the cars directly. So, in most cases, I support that claim, and Microsoft representatives don’t respond to requests for comment.) In all car paint menus, tab to the third column and one Scroll to the bottom. There are three wooden panel options, from bright pine to durable mahogany.

I understand that it means coloring. Still, a vehicle styling this way looks like a straight-up made of Forza Horizon 5s Uddalea wrinkles. That said, the hilarious thing is that your car has dents and scratches rather than cracks and breaks that occur in damaged wood, and it suffers visual damage as if it were built with an aluminum frame. .. The result is a coveted invitation to compete in the Monaco Grand Prix, but a situationally dissonant vehicle, as if it had decided to appear in a toy car.

When you’re driving, it’s all working, I don’t know, Honda Civic or Volkswagen Golf. But when you hold the handle of a genuine supercar, the credibility of the Lamborghini Aventador (real world value: $ 450,000) is tense. Forza Horizon 5 often speeds in excess of 200 mph. It may also approach 250 mph when going straight. You think a wooden car will fall apart at that speed.

But this accuracy has real-world priorities. In 2008, a North Carolina manufacturer reported that in 2008, a manufacturer in North Carolina built a vehicle called the Sprinter, the world’s first wooden supercar made of a mixture of maple, plywood and fiberboard. With a V8 engine and a relatively featherlight weight (2,500 pounds, significantly smaller than a comparable Porsche), it is reported to be able to push 240 mph.

continue. Drive a wooden car. You know what you want to do.

