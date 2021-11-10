YouTube has removed the disliked count of all videos across the platform – TechCrunch





YouTube today announced a decision to keep video “dislikes” private across the platform. This decision can be controversial given the extent to which it affects the public’s visibility to video reception. However, YouTube believes that this change will protect creators from harassment and mitigate a threat called “harassment attacks.” Basically, when a group teams up to increase the number of harassments a video receives.

According to the company, disliked counts aren’t open to the public, but disliked buttons themselves aren’t removed. Users can continue to inform creators of their disgust privately by clicking the thumbs down button on the video. Creators, on the other hand, can track what they dislike in YouTube Studio, along with other analyzes of video performance, if needed.

This change follows YouTube’s experiments earlier this year, with the goal of deciding whether this type of change would reduce harassment attacks and harassment of creators.

At the time, YouTube explained that the number of dislikes in general could affect the well-being of creators and motivate targeted campaigns to add dislikes to videos. That’s true, but what I hate is that it can also act as a signal to others if the video is clickbait, spam, or misleading, which is useful.

YouTube also said it had heard from small creators and other people who were just starting to use the platform that they felt unfairly targeted by the attacks they disliked. Experiments have confirmed this to be true. Creators with smaller channels were targeted by attacks they hated more than creators with large channels.

But when TechCrunch asked, YouTube refused to share certain details and data collected through those experiments. However, he says he has run “months” of testing and “detailed analysis of the impact” on how changes affect both users and authors.

The company has tried various designs to remove disliked numbers, such as the word “dislike” appearing under the button under the thumb instead of the disliked number. This is the design the company is currently deciding on, with few destructive changes to the engagement button row at the bottom of the video.

The company is not the first major platform to experiment with the idea of ​​reducing the general visibility of signals that convey a user’s emotions. For similar mental health reasons, Instagram started testing to hide its Like count globally a few years ago. I thought that focusing on achieving Likes could have a negative impact on the community and could make creators uneasy about expressing themselves on the platform. But in the end, neither Facebook nor Instagram could fully commit to the decision and instead regain the power to hide likes under user control.

The change to YouTube’s “dislike” count was introduced when Big Tech and the general public were assessing its impact on the mental health of minors in particular. Enterprises are rethinking how systems are designed to target and impact the user base and what changes can be made ahead of future regulations. In many markets, lawmakers are pulling tech executives into hearings (including YouTube) and creating legislation aimed at governing some of the more problematic elements of technology. Mental health is just one area of ​​regulatory concern, along with ad targeting, privacy, and algorithmic backing of misinformation.

For YouTube, the company anticipates some of the necessary changes by enhancing protection and privacy features for users ages 13-17, while reducing the potential for monetizing “unhealthy” children’s content. I tried to do it. However, major changes in the market have led companies to consider other areas of the platform that are potentially toxic to a wide range of people.

That said, YouTube told TechCrunch that today’s disliked count removal isn’t driven by regulatory changes, but by support for creators.

“YouTube is responsible for protecting creators, especially small creators, from harassment and harassment attacks, so we are actively making this change,” a spokeswoman said.

Of course, the company is also doing this when the battle for talent for creators is very competitive among tech giants. Today’s social platforms are establishing funding to retain top creators, especially as competition intensifies, especially due to the heightened threat of TikTok. This year, YouTube, for example, announced a $ 100 million creator fund to boost the growth of short-form video platforms. Also, over the past year or so, we’ve introduced some new features and policies aimed at improving the creator experience.

The number of disliked changes will be rolled out globally from today across the YouTube platform, including all devices and the web.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/10/youtube-is-removing-the-dislike-count-on-all-videos-across-its-platform/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos