Google loses EU huge fine appeal in shopping search





The European Union’s Supreme Court has dismissed Google’s appeal of a € 2.4 billion fine from regulators who found that tech giants are giving search results an illegal advantage with their own shopping recommendations.

November 10, 2021

London-Wednesday, the European Union’s Supreme Court found 2.4 billion from regulators that high-tech giants abused their massive online reach by giving their search results an illegal advantage in their own shopping recommendations. Google’s appeal for a euro ($ 2.8 billion) fine has been dismissed.

The European Commission, the block’s top competitive watchdog in 27 countries, punished Google in 2017 for damaging its competitors and unfairly directing visitors to its own shopping service, Google Shopping. bottom. The EU’s general court ruled that it largely dismissed Google’s appeal for its antitrust penalties and upheld the fine.

Therefore, the general court has ruled that, in fact, Google prefers its own comparative shopping service over competing services over other results. “

Google said it made changes in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision.

According to a Google statement, our approach has been successful for over three years, with billions of clicks on over 700 comparative shopping services.

The fine was part of an effort by European regulators to curb the influence of online giants on the continent. Since then, there have been two other blockbuster antitrust penalties for Google, totaling € 8.25 billion ($ 9.5 billion), which the company has also sued.

Meanwhile, the EU and UK have drafted new rules to make social media companies more responsible for illegal and harmful content on the platform, and if they do not comply, up to 10 of the world’s annual revenues. There is a risk of fines equivalent to%.

Wednesday’s ruling can be appealed to Brock’s Supreme Court, the European Court of Justice, but not in fact, but only in terms of law. Google hasn’t decided whether to do so and says it will scrutinize the decision.

The proceedings began after the Commission received a complaint that led to an investigation in 2009, and EU regulators demanded that Google change the way it provides search results in Europe.

