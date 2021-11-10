Apple’s new “Business Essentials” program solves one of the biggest technology challenges facing small businesses





One of the great things about the iPhone is that you can give it to almost anyone and understand what they should do. The same is true for the iPad. The touch interface and iOS, the operating system that powers both devices, make interacting with the device intuitive and easy.

It’s easy to use an iPad, iPhone, or even a Mac. As Apple says, it “works”. On the other hand, setting up devices has not always been easy, especially if you have multiple devices for your employees.

Small businesses typically face the additional challenge of not being able to afford a dedicated information technology (IT) department to deploy apps and permissions to dozens, if not hundreds, of devices.

However, Apple has a solution. Starting today, we are launching a beta trial of a new program called Business Essentials. I spoke with Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Enterprise and Education Marketing, about the new service.

“This is Apple’s all-new service that combines device management, storage, and support with a single subscription for small businesses for up to about 500 employees,” Prescott told me. .. “It’s designed to be as fun as managing Apple devices and using them, or at least as easy as using them.”

The idea is that small businesses will be able to create a collection of apps and settings from different areas of the company and easily deploy them to the devices used by their employees. It works whether the company buys a device to distribute to employees or the employee brings their device to work.

In that case, employees simply log in to their work account in Apple’s device management settings. This allows employees to download work apps and have another iCloud storage account for work on their personal device.

Again, the idea is to make device setup and management as easy as possible without the entire IT department. Enterprise device management tools are often too complex to reach, and small businesses have traditionally had to figure this out on their own.

Tom Mainelli, IDC Analyst and Group Vice President, said: “Many of these companies are now tackling these various challenges little by little and welcome the opportunity to address them through Apple’s services.”

That feeling was repeated by some of the analysts I spoke to who were briefed on Apple’s plans.

“The SMB market isn’t really well serviced,” Maribel Lopez, chief analyst at Lopez Research, told me. “Most device management software is aimed at large organizations with features they don’t need or are too complex to use. We believe this service will make it easier for companies to support these devices. Makes Apple devices more attractive. “

Apple also offers a business layer of Apple Care + support, including on-site repairs. So, in addition to bringing or sending your device to the Apple Store, Apple says the device will arrive at your location in “only four hours.” This is by Jeremy Butcher, Apple’s Corporate and Educational Product Marketing Manager.

One of the things it offers is 24/7 telephone support, not only for IT professionals, but also for employees. Therefore, if necessary, you can call for assistance in setting up Business Essentials. Employees can call anything of any kind. Maybe it’s just a way to scan a document using your iPhone’s camera. Call Apple instead of calling the help desk.

In addition, we actually perform on-site repairs within 4 hours. So if you are in your office and something happens, we will come to you. If you are in a hybrid work environment, it will still come to you. Onsite works either way. Just enter your address and it will be displayed as soon as possible.

This is especially useful as not all small businesses have a “help desk” in the first place. That’s the real idea. It makes it easy for small businesses that don’t have the same kind of support infrastructure as large businesses to manage the devices their employees need to do their jobs without doing a lot of extra work. SMEs have many challenges. Understanding how to manage technology for a growing team should not be one of them.

Starting today, Apple is rolling out Business Essentials as a free beta. In the spring, we plan to charge $ 2.99 per user per month for one device and 50 GB of storage, and $ 6.99 per user per month for up to three devices and 200 GB of storage. Enterprises can extend this to 2TB of storage and pay an additional $ 6 per user per month. AppleCare + will be available in the spring of 2022, but Apple hasn’t disclosed the cost.

