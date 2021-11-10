The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom blocks proceedings against Google via Internet tracking | The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom





The UK Supreme Court has blocked a three-billion lawsuit against Google that claims to have secretly tracked the Internet activity of millions of iPhone users.

Legal experts said the decision meant that the water gates remained closed against class action proceedings on data privacy in England and Wales, but the ruling said that digital technology would do extensive harm to people. Pointed out the ability to add.

Consumer group Which? Richard Lloyd, a former director of the United States, wanted to file a US-style class action against search engines on behalf of about 4.4 million people in England and Wales.

He claimed that Google illegally abused the data of millions of iPhone users in 2011 and 2012 by tracking and collating Internet usage with the Safari browser on mobile phones. Users were confident that they would opt out of such tracking by default.

Lloyd and campaign group Google You Owe Us wanted to sue a US-based company for 750 per capita damages on suspicion of violating data protection law (DPA).

The High Court initially required permission for Lloyd to file a claim in Delaware, USA, where Google is incorporated, so Lloyd cannot file a claim on Google outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales in October 2018. But the decision was overturned by the court. Appeal in October 2019. However, on Wednesday, a committee of five Supreme Court judges granted Google’s appeal against the decision.

Sir Legat made a leading decision, stating that Lloyds’ intention to give affected iPhone users a flat amount without demonstrating financial loss or mental distress is unsustainable. rice field.

Leggatt said the DPA section on which the claim was based refers not to the illegal processing of the data itself, but to the significant damage and psychological distress caused by the illegal processing of the data. Therefore, a comprehensive litigation that did not detail each individual suffering from property damage or mental distress was unsustainable.

The judge said: What gives the claim a substantive look is that Google secretly tracked the Internet activity of millions of Apple iPhone users for months and used the data it obtained for commercial purposes. However, according to the analysis, the claimant is trying to regain the damages in the case of the individual for whom the damages were claimed, without trying to prove that the claim is true.

Without evidence of illegal processing of an individual’s personal data beyond the minimum required to bring them into the definition of a represented class, a claim on behalf of that individual is unlikely to meet the criteria for damages. ..

At a hearing in April, Google lawyers flooded a groundbreaking Court of Appeals with a huge claim filed on behalf of millions of people against companies responsible for handling people’s data. Insisted that it could open.

Emily Cox, dispute director at Stewarts law firm, said the ruling was reassuring for a large tech company that routinely handles data for millions of people in England and Wales.

This decision will leave the locks tightly closed against data privacy class actions in England and Wales, which will contribute significantly to Big Tech’s bailout, but is feasible to compensate for infringement of privacy rights by large corporations. Access is restricted because there are no routes. To justice.

Jonathan McDonald, a partner at law firm Charles Russell Speechlys, said:

Google You Owe Us and Lloyd claim that Google bypassed the privacy settings of the Apple iPhone handset between August 2011 and February 2012 and used the data it collected to classify people into the advertiser category. Did.

They said that the browser-generated information collected by Google includes racial or ethnic origin, physical and mental health, political affiliation or opinion, sexual interest and social class. Google lawyers said there was no suggestion that the so-called Safari workaround resulted in disclosure of information to third parties.

Lloyd said: We are terribly disappointed that the Supreme Court has not taken sufficient steps to protect its people from Google and other major tech companies that violate the law.

A Google spokeswoman said: This claim was related to an event that occurred 10 years ago and was addressed at that time. People want to know that they are safe and secure online. That’s why for years we’ve focused on building products and infrastructure that respect and protect people’s privacy.

Meanwhile, the EU Supreme Court on Wednesday found 2.4 billion (2.4 billion) from regulators that tech giants abused their massive online reach by giving search results illegal benefits to their own shopping recommendations. We have dismissed Google’s appeal for a fine of 2.1 billion).

In 2017, the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, punished Google for unfairly supporting its own shopping service over its competitors. The Court of Justice of the European Court of Justice ruled that it largely dismissed Google’s appeal for its antitrust violations and upheld the fine.

