Our Verdict on Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0, “The Last Major Free Content”

After playing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update last week, our Permanent Representative Kate Gray said Nintendo was the last “major” free update for the Game of the Year 2020 for many Switch owners. I will give a verdict to Nintendo Life for what I said. ..

If you have heard this, please stop.

Animal Crossing: For the first two months after New Horizons was released in March 2020, I played with enthusiasm that could only be described as “unhealthy.” I was still working full time, so I didn’t panic like many people did. At work, I just spent the time waking up every hour connected to my egg island (all lowercase).

And like all the hobbies that start with a ridiculous amount of overconcentration at the expense of healthy behaviour … I stopped by after those first few months. I dropped HARD.

Enter the prison to trash the mouse # AnimalCrossing # ACNH pic.twitter.com/kk7xj6FpQP — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) March 29, 2020

I spent the next year without even seeing the switch. Just thinking about them now makes me sick, like when I drank too much cider and black (this is a personal anecdote, just in case you can’t tell). But when the 2.0 update was announced, I’m sure I wasn’t the only one wondering if this was ultimately just this time to get me back.

Let me tell you guys: it feels like early again. All my friends are constantly popping up online and there is a small notification that they are. They are also playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sometimes someone plays the Tetris effect or Pokemon, which makes me wonder if they even know what’s missing. Over 9,000 new items, new KK Slider songs, new islands to visit, and above all, cooking and farming, all new mechanics never seen before in Animal Crossing games. I have a lot to do now!

this man! Yes! (Image: Nintendo Life)

I feel like I’ve been sitting in a depressing all-you-can-eat buffet for a year, and although the food is delicious, it’s been around for years and I’ve tried it all. Update 2.0 is like seeing someone leave the kitchen with a tray or a tray of new food and see it sultry. There is more here than I can eat. That’s what I liked most about Animal Crossing: the new horizon at first: the richness and depth of content felt endless. But as you make a lot of noise, you start to see where the seemingly bottomless hole actually ends.

But let’s talk concretely. The farming and cooking system not only adds new interactions and decorative possibilities to the game, but the basket of bread not only brightens almost every room, but also fully rejuvenates most of the game. Fishing, fruit, and deep-sea diving all lose their brilliance when you’re done, but there’s a reason to go back there now that you can find new recipes for catching sea bass and baking them into pies. You see those old ones in a brand new light.

Image: Nintendo Life

The food isn’t just like Japanese or Western food, it’s lovingly rendered and transformed into something interesting, with an emphasis on world cuisine.

Introduced in pumpkin, agriculture is nothing new. Once you have all six crops, it’s a potentially overwhelming quest. Growing crops (and perhaps gyroids) is actually one of the best places to start an update if you’ve been playing for a while. If you’re playing a game, it makes you slow and easy because you already know how to decorate, and it gives you something to invest emotionally again. Once you find a decoration bug, it’s much easier to work on the rest of the island!

Similarly, Brewster’s roost, new furniture, villager visits, and new decorative abilities are all new, like a big lick of paint throughout the game. It’s refreshing, lively, familiar and amazing. You don’t have to start anew to enjoy all this new stuff. Because it fits very nicely into what your island already looks like. This is probably the best we can hope for. Accented walls, new furniture and ceiling decorations give us the opportunity to work on the decorations again. First-person cameras and tripods allow you to revisit the creations of our island from a completely different angle, giving you a new look at the old.

It’s like going back to the pre-pandemic era! largely! (Image: Nintendo Life)

Overall, it’s all new that brought us back to the game, but it’s the change in quality of life that’s worth keeping. There were some small but annoying stimuli that didn’t announce the existence of special characters or had to wait indefinitely for Redd, Saharah, or Kicks to visit. These have been made very nice and smooth with the changes in the 2.0 update.

For example, a shed may look boring, but the Super Mario Update Quick Travel Warp Pipe combined with an automatic bell dispenser that can be placed anywhere makes it much easier to move around and decorate the island. The Island Life 101 app isn’t for us (recording thousands of hours in the game, writing guides, knowing the basics), but without overwhelming or delaying new players It’s a great way to make things easier. ..

Started an illegal underground tomato sauce business to cut down Tom Nook (Image: Nintendo Life)

And that’s the heart of this update. It’s all a baby step. Returning deep is scary for new players as well as for returning players who are worried that the island is dusty and sad. In fact, you don’t have to dive right away. It’s best to take your time and enjoy each day. Nintendo specifically divided it into the time it takes for Harv’s Campsite staff and how. -One day limit for both Kapp’n boat tours and gyroids. Many players move back and forth between this and the new paid DLC content, but some NL staff haven’t touched Happy Home Paradise yet, even though they have access to it. There’s a lot to explore and enjoy with this update.

If there’s one big negative, it feels a bit strange that a year’s worth of things are thrown away at the front door. When Nintendo drove the car, they basically shouted, “Don’t ask for anything again.” The last free major content update. ” Previous “major” updates added Redd and Leif, diving, Yumenoshima, and seasonal events, but none of these were close to anything this big. It’s hard to complain too much. Because it’s never better than slowing down … but still, it’s a bit sad to know that this is it.

At least until the next game. Hope it’s not too long, right?

Please feel free to let us know about the measures for the following free updates. Also, check out the full review of Happy Home Paradise DLC.

My verdict has been combined into one image (Image: Nintendo Life)



