Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls: How to Get Mew and Jirachi





Players who store data from other Pokemon games on Switch will be able to receive Mew and Jirachi with Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls.

Pokemon Company

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 19th, giving fans who have played other Pokemon games on the system the special bonuses of the mythical Pokemon Mew and Jirachi. To get them, you need to save the Pokemon Sword / Shield and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee data on the switch. Here’s how to claim a free mythical Pokemon:

How to get Jirachi

Players whose data is stored in the system by Pokemon Swords or Shields can get Girach with Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls. To claim mythical Pokemon, you need to talk to a gentleman standing in a flower garden on the southwest corner of Floor Roma Town.

Talk to a gentleman and collect Girach.

How to get Pokemon Company Mew

Players storing Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee switch data can instead get Mew with Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls. To collect Pokemon, you need to talk to Madame in the same flower garden on the southwest corner of Floor Roma Town.

Talk to Madame to receive Mew.

Pokemon Company

Keep in mind that you can only claim one of each mythical Pokemon. For example, if your system stores both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield data, you will only receive one Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl Jirachi.

These aren’t the only free mythical Pokemon available to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players. Anyone who purchases a copy of any of the games before February 21, 2022 will receive a free Manafi Egg via the Mystery Gifts feature. You can also catch old legendary Pokemon in the game through a new facility called Ramanas Park.

After Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available on Switch on January 28th. There are also additional bonuses for sword and shield players. Anyone who has data at rest on the console of a sword or shield can get the mythical Pokemon Shaymin with Pokemon Legend.

