Google loses fight against EU as court upholds 2017 order





The European Union flag can be seen on the Google logo.

Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The EU Trial Court was right on Wednesday to punish Google for a rust prevention breach that represents a milestone in EU policy that could affect the business models of major high-tech companies. I ruled that.

The ruling was fined € 2.42 billion ($ 2.8 billion) in 2017 by the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, for violating antitrust laws in favor of Google’s own comparative shopping service. It is after saying that it has been imposed. Alphabet unit Google has challenged the allegations using the EU’s second-highest court.

“While the General Court favors its own comparison shopping services on general results pages through more favorable display and placement, by delegating results from competing comparison services on those pages through ranking algorithms. Google has found it out of competition on the proposal, “the court said in a press release Wednesday.

In addition, the court confirmed a fine of € 2.42 billion. “The general court concludes the analysis by deciding that it must confirm the amount of fines imposed on Google,” the court added.

Wednesday’s verdict may be appealed and brought to the EU Supreme Court.

“Today’s ruling conveys a clear message that Google’s conduct is illegal and provides the market with the necessary legal clarity,” a European Commission spokesperson said in an email.

A spokeswoman said, “The Commission will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to address the role of large digital platforms where businesses and users rely on access to end users and access to digital services, respectively. I will. “

After the ruling, a Google spokeswoman emailed CNBC: “Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, helping sellers reach potential customers.”

“This ruling is related to a very specific set of facts and we will scrutinize it, but we made changes in 2017 to comply with the Commission’s decision.”

Case law

This is not the first time the EU’s Trial Court has ruled a rust proceeding against a high-tech giant, filed by the European Commission.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry gave Apple tax incentives in July 2020 after a Brussels-based agency ordered the Republic of Ireland to collect € 13 billion from iPhone makers in 2016. Was ruled out by the Commission.

The court’s ruling has hit the EU’s chief competitor Marguerite Vestager and her team seriously. It essentially said they didn’t do a good job of proving their claims.

Vestagger decided to appeal this decision and appealed to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s Supreme Court.

At that time, the general court’s ruling also shed light on one of the major challenges of European competition policy. In the case of antitrust law, it is the committee that must bear the brunt of evidence, not the defendant.

What is the impact on Big Tech?

The EU is currently discussing ways to strengthen its rulebook to ensure fairer competition among the 27 member states.

Thomas Vigne, an antitrust partner at law firm Clifford Chance, believes that a general court ruling “will blow the sails of DMA.” [Digital Markets Act].. “

“This ruling is evidence of the Commission’s ten-plus years of tenacity to stop Google’s abuse,” he added in an email Wednesday.

DMA is one of the largest legislatures undertaken by the EU and, once approved, aims to undertake any action that closes the European market. This can change some of the tech giant’s business model.

One of the potential changes is to end self-priority, for example, for app search results in the Apple product display option developed by the tech giant. The idea is to give small app developers the same chances that consumers will find and make choices. Legislators are also considering limiting targeted advertising to give users more privacy. This can also affect how Big Tech operates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/10/google-loses-battle-with-eu-as-court-upholds-2017-order.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos