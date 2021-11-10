Colombian President Visits Emerging Market Central for Inspiration for Israeli Innovation





Tel Aviv, Israel, November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Colombia President Ivanduke concludes his three-day diplomatic visit to Israel on Tuesday with a meeting with Israeli innovation leaders at Tel Aviv’s Central Headquarters for Startups. Duque met with Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson and other senior executives to hear what it takes to develop an advanced ecosystem like Israel.

Colombian President Ivan Duque (right) and Startup Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson shake hands during the President’s visit to the headquarters of Startup Nation Central in Tel Aviv. (Credit: Vered Farkash). (PRNewsfoto / Start-Up Nation Central (SNC))

Duque stayed in Israel to study the innovation ecosystem with a delegation of senior ministers, government officials and executives, with an emphasis on technology to solve sustainability, agricultural and healthcare challenges. During his visit, he also oversaw the launch of Colombia’s national entrepreneurial and innovation agency, INNpulsa’s Jerusalem office.

Hasson led a panel discussion with experts in the areas of healthcare, biotechnology and agrifood technology. They discussed the roles of the private and public sectors, the roles of academia, and how they interact to create technological solutions that will revolutionize the world.

The panel included Professor Lan Barriser, founder of the Clarit Institute and responsible for Clarit’s health policy program, Israel’s largest medical institution. Nitza Kardish, CEO of Trendlines Incubators, which specializes in innovation-based agricultural and medical technology companies. Professor Oded Shoseyov, an expert in plant molecular biology and nanobiotechnology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Each panelist discussed how their organizations would work with other national and international market players to adopt solutions from the conceptual stage to commercialization, arguing for the need for a collaborative ecosystem.

Colombian President Ivan Duque: “This country may have limited land, may have scarce water resources to produce food, but can solve these challenges through innovation. I have taught the world. I am very passionate about the goals set by Israel and I am grateful for my passion for collaboration. I combine the two words sustainability and technology and combine them into one. Please help me integrate into the two words “sus-tech-nability”. That’s what we want to do with Israel and Start-Up Nation Central. “

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said: Collaboration is a key factor in successful innovation, and it is imperative that we all pool our strengths when addressing today’s biggest challenges such as food safety and climate change. It helps to secure a sustainable future and improve the lives of people in Colombia and around the world. “

The Government of Colombia and Start-Up Nation Central will work together on two major initiatives: agriculture and climate. The first program will be Lat Am Agripad, an agricultural food technology initiative of Start-Up Nation Central and Start-Up Mexico (SUM) International, led by Ron Oliver, with iNNpulsa participating. The program aims to solve key challenges in Colombia’s coffee industry and Mexico’s agribusiness by adopting innovative Israeli solutions. To facilitate collaboration between the two countries, SUM Bogota, led by Acanof Startups, highlighted the problems of Colombian coffee companies, and Start-Up Nation Central identified the most relevant technology solutions in the Israeli ecosystem. , Support them. Overcome them. Meanwhile, senior Colombian officials provide government support and a network of innovation mentors and facilitators. Partners will work together to help Israeli technology adapt well to Colombia’s agricultural needs and expand into the market through a bespoke 10-week program.

Colombian authorities are also interested in the Climate Solutions Awards, an initiative of the JNF-Canada, Start-Up Nation Central, KKL-JNF, and Peres Center for Peace and Peace, and leverage Israel’s Impact-Tech innovation to reduce carbon emissions. Did. The two countries recently promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 at COP26 in Glasgow. Innovation is a key factor in achieving these sustainability goals.

About Startup Nation Central

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovations related to academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli technology companies.

