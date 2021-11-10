Introducing Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Game-Nintendo





Introducing Ramanas Park in a game of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl

Pokemon Company International and Nintendo today unveiled new details on how to encounter legendary and mythical Pokemon in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl game, available only on the Nintendo Switch system on November 19, 2021. ..

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl’s new Ramanas Park is a facility that players can visit after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The park is dotted with caves, and the rooms in it are full of mysterious atmosphere. Trainers can watch a new video on the official Pokemon YouTube channel with the latest information on Ramanas Park, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Pokemon Shining Pearls.

Slate is the key to encountering the legendary Pokemon

There is a pedestal in the room of Ramanas Park, and it is said that the legendary Pokemon will appear when the player inserts a slate into the corresponding pedestal. It is unclear exactly how these slate will be available, so players will need to explore the Sinnoh region as they explore.

Legendary Pokemon players can meet

Some of these legendary Pokemon can only be encountered in either game version, but players can try to get them into the team through other means such as trading.[1] With other players. At Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, you can meet Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and Ho-Oh. At Pokemon Shining Pearl, you can meet freezer, thunder, fire and lugia.

I am looking forward to the online communication function

For players looking forward to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, a software update (v. 1.1.0) will be available on November 11, 2021 prior to the release of the game. This software update (v 1.1.0) allows players to enjoy the communication features of the Grand Underground Show and Super Contest Show, receive special items via Mystery Gifts, and visit Ramanas Park after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Will be.

At launch, up to two players, including yourself, can fight and trade Pokemon in the Union Room. In the future, software updates will be released that will allow additional players to participate. See this page for more information on software updates.

Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! , Or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Make friends with mythical Pokemon as a bonus to link with.game

When players start a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl game, they can add mythical Pokemon to their team if they have a play record from either of the targeted games on the Nintendo Switch system. increase.[2]

Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield

Talk to the gentleman in the flower garden at the southwestern tip of Floor Roma Town and take the mythical Pokemon Jirachi with you.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Talk to Madame in the flower garden at the southwestern tip of Floor Roma Town and join the mythical Pokemon Mew.

Celebrate Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Pokemon Shining Pearls in Pokemon Go Games

A commemorative Pokemon GO event will be held in-game to celebrate the launch of both titles from Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to Sunday, November 21, 2021.

During the Pokemon Go event, players will be able to encounter special Turtwigs, Chimchars and Piplups in hats inspired by the main characters of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Pokemon Shining Pearls. Avatar items based on the main character’s costumes are available for free at Pokemon GO’s in-game style shop. In addition, avatar items with motifs of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup can be obtained in exchange for Pokecoin.

Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will also appear in the wild and assault during the event. Details will be published on the official Pokemon GO Twitter page and the official Pokemon GO blog.

For more information on Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Pokemon Shining Pearls, please visit Pokemon.com/DiamondPearl.

Special in-game bonus revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Shaymin (Landform) Bonus

Trainers who have played Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield can receive research requests at Pokemon Legends: Arceus. There you will have the opportunity to add the mythical Pokemon Shaymin (Landform) to your team. They can also request a Shaymin kimono set designed after this mythical Pokemon.[3]

Requests to allow players to meet Shaymin (Landform) can be accepted at Jubi Life Village after displaying the game’s end credits. After joining the Galaxy Expedition team, players can request a Shaymin kimono set by talking to the futon.[4]

Shaymin (landform)

When the flowers of Glasidea bloom, this Pokemon is given the power of flight, and it is said that gratitude is the message.

Category: Gratitude Pokemon

Type: grass

Height: 8 (0.2 m)

Weight: 4.6 lbs. (2.1 kg)

Pikachu and Eevee Mask Bonus

Trainers who played Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Pokemon Legends: You will now be able to earn Pikachu Masks and Eevee Masks in Arceus. Players can request both Pikachu and Eevee masks by talking to the futon after joining the Galaxy Expedition team.[5]

About Pokemon Pokemon Company International, a subsidiary of Japan Pokemon Company, manages real estate outside of Asia and is in charge of brand management, licensing, marketing, Pokemon trading card games, TV anime series, home entertainment, and official Pokemon. Website. Launched in Japan in 1996, Pokemon is today one of the most popular children’s entertainment facilities in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.com.

