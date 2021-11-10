Collaborative innovation helps meet the global COVID-19 supply crisis and meet critical medical needs while providing workforce development.news





Among the many lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for agile innovation and collaboration, especially when providing medical care in emergencies. Hospitals faced a serious shortage of ventilators in the early days of the pandemic, but Professor Greg Fischer of WPI Robotics Engineering, an expert in mechanical, biomedical, electrical and computer engineering, said low-cost, low-cost development. Emphasized his work to meet this global demand. -Technical solution in the form of reconstructed and modified manual handheld bag valve mask resuscitator.

“Our change of mind has allowed us to innovate life-saving devices to meet real-time needs and at the same time shed light on how we can do things in different ways to prepare for future emergencies,” Fisher said. Mr. says.

From there, in the light of the global pandemic spread, and as part of the University’s WPI / Africa COVID-19 Pandemic Engineering Program, one fully assembled ventilator and one unassembled ventilator kit. Was sent to 20 academic institutions in Africa. Researched, conversely designed, and used to co-create new ventilators that may be used in hospitals in that region of the world. WPI also offers an online ZOOM session to train African project teams on ventilator design and assembly, and ventilator testing and automation using controlled electronics.

Responding to agile innovation and collaboration needs

Fisher’s ventilator work was supported by the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT). This is an urgent task created by the state to facilitate the production of personal protective equipment and other important materials needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this initiative, WPI has expanded important work on low-cost ventilators with additional support from Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), the organization that manages MERT. The new state funding enabled further design innovations in the ventilator, which was subsequently assembled by a team of WPI faculty, staff, and students. Boston Engineering has contributed to the critical open source ventilator control electronics and software needed to operate these devices.

“WPI has been a reliable partner in the work of MERT and has naturally contributed to the work of ventilators, given its history as an innovator in healthcare technology and engineering,” said Westboro. Carolyn Kirk, Executive Director of MassTech, said. “The inclusion of Boston Engineering will help this project leverage the talent and know-how that exists at all levels of the Massachusetts manufacturing and innovation ecosystem to promote important hands-on learning opportunities. Will be highlighted.

Ventilator kit

That is affecting the real world. ”

Support for international needs

As highlighted in the Washington Post in April 2020, there are less than 2,000 ventilators in 41 African countries, with increased supply and device repair and maintenance to manage the effects of the pandemic. The skills you need are important.

“MERT has expanded our project in Massachusetts and provided us with the support we need to further develop this new low-cost, scalable design. This is why we work with others. And recognized the opportunity to incorporate it into training programs to address the emergency response to medical device shortages here and in Africa, “said Bogdan Vernescu, Vice President of Research at WPI.

Mark Smithers, Boston’s Chief Technology Officer, said: engineering.

Labor development

Under the guidance of two WPI graduate students, several regional high school students worked on ventilators this summer and early fall to test and ship both the finished device and the parts kit provided by Boston Engineering. This work provided students with hands-on manufacturing experience, as well as new insights into supply chain issues and global collaboration.

High School Junior Benedict Antowi works on the device

Benedict Antwi, a junior at Worcester Technical High School, said: I am proud to be involved in this project. “

Build on success

Just as the pandemic emphasized the importance of rapid turnaround of emergency sources of new products and equipment, it also emphasized the need for collaboration space that allows for rapid pivoting. R & D facilities such as WPI’s Practice Point, which acted as a test area for ventilator work, are installed and equipped for device design, prototyping, and testing for enterprises with restricted access to large facilities. I am. These incubator spaces help match scholars and businesses to bring their products to market. This is especially important when your needs are urgent.

“These unique models are a true center of excellence that enables us to exchange ideas and act quickly on common challenges,” says Fisher. “The ventilator project is just one example of a solution to a serious problem. Future projects will not only prepare for emergencies, but will also contribute to the state-wide workforce and economic development. . “

