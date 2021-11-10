Instagram tests “Take a Break” reminders on an opt-in basis – TechCrunch





Instagram head Adam Mosseri today announced that comapny has begun testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This allows users to be notified to stop using the app after 10 minutes, 20 minutes, or 30 minutes, depending on their preference. .. However, the impact of reminders can be limited, as the opt-in feature requires users to be motivated to set new controls themselves.

The company previously said it was considering a “Take a Break” reminder. For example, Moseri mentioned future additions when he commented on Instagram’s plans to suspend plans to build a version of the service for young users, Instagram for Kids. He mentioned Instagram’s plans to incorporate “nudge” and “reminders” like “Take a Break” as an example of how Instagram dealt with issues related to the impact of the product on users’ mental health. bottom.

Antigone Davis, Global Head of Security at Meta (formerly Facebook), also mentioned Instagram’s “Take a Break” reminder when a teenage mental health hearing was held in the Senate in September. bottom. He said the idea for this feature is to encourage users to stop looking at the app after browsing for long periods of time, and there are many ways the company is working to improve the experience of young people using the platform. Listed as one of.

However, as with the experiment where Instagram removed the Like count from the post, we finally decided to create an opt-in feature. These new “break” reminders are not the default experience and may not affect your use of the platform. In addition, users have adopted this feature, given that iOS and Android’s built-in screen time controls allow device owners to set limits on the amount of time they spend on mobile apps individually or by category, such as “social.” It is unknown whether to do it.

In other words, Instagram seems to want to be credited with building mental health features without actually making universal changes that affect the use of the app.

Test takes a break

This week we started testing a new feature called Take a Break. This opt-in control allows you to receive break reminders within the app after a selected time period.

I’m excited to delve into the results and hopefully start this in December. pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Instagram has drawn such a stunt. In 2018, Instagram published a “You’re All Caught Up” notification that appears when you reach the end of all new content in the last two days in your Instagram feed. But last year, Instagram receded and used the space under the “You’re All Caught Up” notification to suggest posts and ads to keep users engaged even after they reached a stop. I decided to push.

If Instagram is serious about its mental health efforts, it provides controls within the app that allow users to specify when to show reminders and allow them to turn them off or adjust their duration. I can do it. Competitor TikTok has already done this by inserting a video into the user’s For You feed, suggesting that it’s time for the user to take a break after scrolling too long. TikTok also leverages influencers with millions of followers to issue these warnings. This is more effective than just pop-up notifications.

According to Mosseri, a new “Take a Break” reminder will be launched this week as a test for a limited number of users for the foreseeable future, but the company plans to roll out this feature in the coming months. is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/10/instagram-tests-take-a-break-reminders-on-an-opt-in-basis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos