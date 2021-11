Steam Deck launch delayed by 2 months

Valve has delayed the launch of its handheld gaming PC, Steam Deck, by two months. The Steam deck was scheduled to go on sale in December, but Valve currently estimates that the first order will begin shipping in February 2022.

We’re sorry, we did our best to avoid global supply chain issues, but due to lack of materials, the components did not arrive at the manufacturing facility in time for the first launch date.

An editor at The Verge has confirmed the planned shipping date for the first quarter of 2022 for Steam Deck reservations, which was originally scheduled for the December launch window. The other is to check the estimated shipping date for the second quarter of 2022 for orders that were originally expected to arrive in the first quarter. (Both made reservations on the first day Valve started pre-ordering.)

Valve, like yesterday, is showing new orders since the second quarter of 2022, but initial shipments are skyrocketing. Screenshots by Sean Hollister / The Verge

The shortage of global supply chains is having a major impact on the technology industry. BMW said last week that some new cars wouldn’t have a touchscreen due to a lack of chips, and even Apple was in pain. We lost $ 6 billion in the last quarter due to supply chain constraints.

Valve did its best to explain global supply chain issues (that is, it took extra time to explain these risks and worked with multiple component vendors), but manufacturing planning. Was still affected, the Steam Deck FAQ states. .. Material shortages and delays meant that the components did not arrive at the manufacturing facility on time. The shortage of parts and logistics challenges meant delays in Steam Deck, so we had to postpone shipping for two months by February.

The lack of chips is the only thing Valve has squared before Steam Deck launches, letting developers flip the necessary switches and make the necessary changes to run Windows games on Linux handhelds. It is said. The Proton compatibility layer does most of the tedious work, but online multiplayer games may come with anti-cheat software that previously didn’t work well with Proton, and the game is from Decks. You may also want to use touch screens, joysticks, and buttons.

Last month, Valve introduced a validated program for games that work well with Deck, working with top anti-cheat platforms Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) and BattlEye to enable support. EAC owner Epic Games says that with support turned on, developers only need a few clicks. According to Valve, BattlEye is as easy as sending an email. Nevertheless, some top Steam game developers still don’t want voice support.

Valve will host a Steam Deck virtual developer event on Friday to share best practices and answer developer questions. The company already sent an early Steam Deck unit to developers a few months ago.

