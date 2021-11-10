2021 Internet Minutes





As anyone who starts a company knows, choosing a name is not an easy task.

There are many considerations, including:

Are social handles and domain names available? Are there any competitors who are already using similar names? Can people spell, pronounce, and remember names? Is there a cultural or symbolic interpretation that can be problematic?

The list continues. These considerations are amplified if the company is already established and even more difficult if the company serves billions of users around the world.

Now that Facebook (the parent company, not the social network) has been renamed to Meta, let’s look at some possible reasons for the brand change. But first, look at the historic changes in company name in recent history and explore the various motivations behind why companies change their names. Below are some of the most prominent rebranding categories.

Social pressure

Social perceptions can change rapidly, and businesses do their best to anticipate these changes. Or, if they don’t change over time, their hands can be forced.

Over time, companies with more pronounced negative externalities have been under pressure, especially in the era of ESG investment. Social pressure was behind the name changes at Total and Philip Morris. In the former case, the switch to TotalEnergies was aimed at demonstrating a shift of companies beyond oil and gas to include renewable energy.

In some cases, the reason the company changes its name is more subtle. GMAC (General Motors Acceptance Corporation) did not want to be associated with subprime mortgages and subsequent multi-billion dollar bailouts from the US government. Renaming was one way to start with “clean slate”. The financial services company changed its brand name to Ally in 2010.

Press the reset button

Brands can become less popular over time due to scandals, poor quality, or a myriad of other reasons. If this happens, renaming can be a way for customers to get rid of those old negative meanings.

Internet and TV providers are ranked last in customer satisfaction ratings, so it’s no surprise that many providers have changed their names in recent years.

We will do more

This is a very common scenario, especially when a company is expanding rapidly or successfully offering a new product. After a period of sustained growth and change, the company may find that its current name is too restrictive or does not accurately reflect what happened to the company.

Both Apple and Starbucks have simplified the company name for many years. The former removed “computer” from its name in 2007, and Starbucks removed “coffee” from its name in 2011. In both cases, the renaming meant disassociating the company from the first successful one, but in both cases rewarded gambling.

One of the biggest name changes in recent years is the switch from Google to Alphabet. This name change demonstrates the company’s desire to extend beyond Internet search and advertising.

Startup name pivot

Another very common renaming scenario is early renaming.

In the world of music, it is speculated that limited melodies and subconscious plagiarism will make it increasingly difficult to create new music in the future. Similarly, there are millions of companies in the world, with only short, flashy names. (Thus, it becomes a company called Quibi.)

Many of the popular digital services we use today started with very different names. Google we know today was once called Backrub. Instagram was born as Bourbn, Twitter was born as “Twittr”, and then found a spare E in the mountains of Scrabble.

Copyright issues

As mentioned above, many companies start out as speculative experiments or passionate projects when viable and well-scrutinized names aren’t at the top of the priority list. As a result, new companies may run into copyright issues.

This was when Picaboo, the predecessor of Snapchat, was forced to change its name in 2011. The existing Picabooa photobook company wasn’t excited to share the name with apps that were primarily related to sexting at the time.

The battle for the name WWF was a more unique scenario. In 1994, the World Wildlife Fund and the United World Wrestling Federation mutually agreed that the latter would stop using initials internationally, with the exception of fleeting use such as the “WWF Champion.” In the end, the agreement was largely ignored, and the issue became a problem when the wrestling company registered wwf.com. Eventually, the company changed its brand name to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) after losing the proceedings.

Course correction

It is humans who make mistakes, and rebranding exercises are not always successful. If the renaming is universally panned, or perhaps worse, irrelevant, it’s time to fix the course.

Tribune Publishing was forced to backtrack after being renamed to Tronc in 2016. The widely panned name, stylized in all lowercase, was considered a clumsy attempt to become a digital-first publisher.

Why does Facebook change its name?

Facebook has made this name change for several reasons, most importantly because the brand is irreparably related to scandals, negative externalities, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Even before the recent outage and whistleblower scandal, Facebook was already the least trusted tech company in the long run. Mark Zuckerberg was once the most admired CEO of Silicon Valley, but has since lost his grace.

It’s easy to focus on the negative triggers of an imminent rename, but there are some entities behind the change. For one, Facebook recognizes that privacy issues endanger a major source of income. The company’s ad-driven model, built on user data, is being scrutinized year after year.

Similarly, there is substance behind the metaverse hype. Facebook first showed its ambitions in 2014 when it acquired virtual reality headset maker Oculus. A significant portion of the company’s employees are already working to realize the Metaverse concept and plan to hire another 10,000 people in Europe over the next five years.

It’s not yet clear if this huge bet will pay off, but in the near future, Zuckerberg and Facebook investors will see how the media and the general public will react to the new meta name and how the transition will take place. Will watch carefully. After all, billions of dollars are at stake.

