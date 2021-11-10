YouTube keeps disliked counts private to everyone





Starting today, YouTube has announced that it will hide the general dislike of videos throughout the site. According to the company, the change is to prevent small creators from being harassed or harassed and to facilitate respectful interactions between viewers and creators. The disliked buttons will continue to appear, but will be used for personal feedback rather than public embarrassment.

This move is not sudden. In March, YouTube announced that it was experimenting with hiding the number of people who dislike the general public. Individual creators have long been able to hide video ratings. But the fact that the disliked number disappears for everyone (gradually, according to YouTube) is that viewers can see the dislike ratio as soon as they click on the video and may use it. I’m used to. The number that decides whether to continue watching. Well, it’s no longer an option, but it could close the harassment vector.

Comments just coming here because I hate you may be less satisfied when you don’t see the numbers go up

According to YouTube, when we tested hiding the numbers we didn’t like, we were less likely to use the buttons to attack creators. However, this behavior may continue to some extent, as creators can see the numbers they dislike in their videos in YouTube Studio. According to the company, this allows well-meaning viewers to leave personal feedback to content creators or use what they dislike to adjust the algorithm’s video recommendations.

Other social networks offer users the option to hide metrics. Instagram and Facebook are notorious for being able to hide like a count if you want to avoid the potential social pressure associated with showing everyone the main indicator of success on your platform. The number of likes on YouTube videos hasn’t been completely compared yet (if you leave public rating turned on), and Instagram hasn’t turned off likes across the site yet, It shows that there is growing concern about what data creators can access compared to data that viewers can access.

YouTube itself has the most hated videos on YouTube

When the disliked count goes private, it can help hide the embarrassing part of YouTube’s history. The most hated video across the site is the company’s rewind from 2018. That particular summary video was very angry, and YouTube recently announced that its annual rewind video has been cancelled. It’s also argued that not being able to see what the general public dislikes can lead to dishonest apologies and useful content that can turn into ads.

Still, YouTube’s claim to protect small creators from harassment and harassment is hard to refute. It’s easy to imagine some workarounds for other ideas that came up to counter that behavior. This includes requesting additional information about why you dislike videos and graying out the dislike button until you watch a certain amount of video. Instead, those who leave behind what they dislike do so just for the eyes of the creator, and screaming in the air is not the same as booing publicly.

