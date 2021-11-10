Google loses appeal and faces 2.4 billion shopping antitrust fines





Google and the European Union are still fighting over various product bundling schemes throughout the Google Empire. The latest news is related to the integration of Google Shopping and Google Search. In 2017, the EU ruled that the integration of Google Shopping and search was a violation of antitrust law. Today, Google lost its appeal and the court fined 2.4 billion ($ 2.8 billion). Google can still appeal the ruling again, but this time the company will go to the EU’s Supreme Court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Like many other antitrust proceedings Google faces around the world, EU regulators have decided that Google will artificially advertise its services to competitors on its search results pages. I had a problem. Google Maps, Google Shopping, and Google Flights all automatically get premium spots on top of organic search results.

Google’s industry provides Google search results with a wealth of and often useful content that goes beyond the standard “10 Bluelink” interface, but there’s no reason why non-Google services can’t provide this data either. Google often says that regulations remove these rich results from search, but claim because it has an overall “structured data format” that allows rich results from non-Google sites. Will not be added up. Today, Google regularly displays a wealth of resulting content from third-party sites. It’s just not pinned to the top of the page.

Advertising Google Shopping is a beast that sets it apart from other Google services. From 2012 to 2020, it was exclusively an advertising vector. Rather than an organic list of shopping-oriented search results, all lists were paid by the seller of the item. Google abolished the “paid list only” policy in April 2020. Scroll down the site now and you’ll see some organic (and free) lists. Unlike Google Search, shopping is still not an indexed service where Google crawls the entire Internet for information. Instead, the seller needs to register for a “Google Merchant Center account” and send a structured feed of product data to Google.

The origin of Google Search / Google Shopping complaints dates back to 2009, and if Google chooses to appeal again, today’s ruling may not even be the final decision. Google is still facing other EU antitrust proceedings related to AdSense and Android, and the EU is conducting additional research on Google’s advertising business.

