The Internet Loves Animal Crossing Dry Gyroid Clamproid





Animal Crossing: Of the great things added in the latest update to New Horizons, the most personally exciting is the resurrection of the gyroid. These noisy gizmos have grown rapidly in player homes and islands after last week’s patch, but one dry robot seems to have stolen everyone’s hearts.

Meet Crumproid. Unlike the cheerful Bonn-like Wisroid and the manic clamping waropoid, this poor little guy is relatively modest. He is fairly quiet in terms of sound effects and does not move violently. His important definitional attribute is that he is, well, ugly. As Petrarch Eleven points out on Twitter, Crumploid basically looks like SpongeBob the first time you visit Sandys’ waterless dome.

Immediate reaction to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crumproid changed naturally. Some expressed concern about the robot’s well-being, while others were angry to see him at the edge of the shovel. One player even described their Crumproid as truly sneaky. The meaningless phrase that Urban Dictionary tells me means they love him.

Still, there are a variety of adorable gyroids in the game, but I’ve described multiple people as crazy about little robots. Some even said they would die for him. As the words of Crumploids’ crumpled glow spread, people began to get excited when they dug one. Since then, general concerns and sorrows have been replaced by a more positive acceptance of the dry little man.

If anyone in Animal Crossing New Horizons doesn’t want to get Crumproid, I’ll take him and love him, the Twitter user after the first backlash wrote. He will have a good house. DM to set drop-off, mail, etc. I love Crumploid.

Everyone will stop. Have fun. Another request for SWEET LIL CRUMPLOID. He is the best

Animal Crossing is a franchise defined by its cute aesthetics and good atmosphere. So it’s great to see the New Horizons community coming in at Crumproid. Sure, he looks a little weird compared to other gyroids, but that’s also what makes him unique. If you find it, give him a big hug for me.

