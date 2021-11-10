Earfun Air Review: Sounds better and cheaper than basic AirPods | CNN





If you want to buy the best wireless earphones on the market, you don’t have to look for anything other than Apple AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Pro. But not everyone wants to spend hundreds of dollars listening to their favorite music or watching a movie on their favorite device. That’s where the budget option came in, and after some testing, we found one pair that far outperformed the remaining pairs. It’s the $ 69.99 Earfun Air.

And let’s make this really easy. If you want to spend less than $ 100 on wireless earphones, you can’t find a better pair than Earfun Air. Yes, you are reading it correctly. It sounds better, looks better, and performs better than earphones, which almost double the price. Let’s unpack the Earfun Air.

Best budget earphones

If you want to spend less than $ 100 on wireless earphones, you can’t find a better pair than EarFun Air.

Who, what, how

Audience: Earfun Air for those looking for a pair of reliable, true wireless earphones with great sound, long battery life and a comfortable design.

What you need to know: Our main complaint about Earfun Air is that, unlike AirPods and other earphones, you can’t quickly switch between paired devices. However, if you use these on just one device, Earfun Air is exactly what you’re looking for and may have powerful sound and connectivity.

How to compare: Earfun Air can not only beat the number of other similarly priced budget earphones, but also face something like the standard $ 129 AirPods directly. In our tests, Earfun Air was found to sound better in almost every genre of music we tested. Battery life is not an issue for 7 hours of playback. They look like running mill earphones available in black or white, but they also have water resistance suitable for exercising with them and wearing them in the rain. Keep in mind that you can’t take advantage of more advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Mode like AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro.

Michael Nuez / CNN

EarFun Air

When you buy new headphones, there is only one thing that really matters: do they sound good? Earfun Air has passed a basic sound quality test using flying colors. These earphones have been tested in a variety of musical genres, including classic, metal, rock, pop and dance. Earfun Airds were shining in all categories.

Songs like Thundercat-Them Changes and SBTRKT-Wildfire accentuate the deep, punchy bass and the clarity of the vocals layered on top of it. Other ensemble masterpieces such as Herbie Hancock-Watermelon Man and Baltic House Orchestra-Blue Monday show an example of how balanced and unique each sound is, even when multiple instruments are played. I am.

We’ve tested dozens of songs on these earphones for weeks and haven’t found any songs that don’t sound great on these earphones. In addition, in a controlled and quiet setting, no difference was noticeable compared to the AirPods Pro. Compared to the $ 129 AirPods, it wasn’t a contest. Despite about half the price, the Earfun Air actually made a better sound.

Everything we can say about Earfun Air’s sound performance is inevitably two major drawbacks. First of all, Earfun Air’s feature set is very limited and moving between devices is terrible. This shortcoming alone should be enough to upset many, earn extra cash, and buy AirPods.

In other words, if you own multiple internet devices and switch between them frequently, you probably need to consider a different set of earphones. These pairings and re-pairings are a tedious and time-consuming process to say the least, and if you plan to use them daily, it’s worth the extra money.

It’s obvious to everyone else, especially if you plan to use these wireless earphones on one device. After pairing the Earfun Air with the iPad, I had no connectivity issues, but found that it worked the same as all of the Apple-branded headphones Beats Solo Pro, AirPods Pro, and standard Airpods.

Earfun Air is about as easy as it is, but it has some additional features such as IPX7 waterproof rating. This means that it can be submerged in about 1 meter of water for about 30 minutes. Of course, this was a big plus and I was happy to accept it, as waterproofing of such cheap devices is rarely seen.

In fact, this means you can wear them in light rain or even while exercising. By the way, you can also wash these earphones under the faucet without worry. We think it acts as a great insurance policy to protect your investment.

Another big advantage of these headphones is the 4-way microphone. This greatly improves sound insulation during calls and video conferences. Sound insulation isn’t as clean as other high-end over-the-ear headphones like the Bose Noise Canceling Headphone 700s, and controls aren’t as easy to manage as competing earphones, but they’re still tough to work with. Time spent.

I have used Earfun Air for over a week without any problems during normal working hours. Some colleagues even commented on how great they looked and heard. Simply put, they can perform everyday tasks like many earphones that cost twice as much.

Beyond sound and mic quality, Earfun Air earphones, as promised, have achieved a stunningly long battery life, with full 7 hours of playback and 28 hours of case. We were skeptical that it would last so long, but a few weeks of testing proved that these claims were true. Earfun Air rarely needed to be charged and usually lasted for the entire life of a commercial battery. Compared to other budget options, Earfun Air grew an hour longer than Earfun Air Pro, blowing away the most affordable options in Group JLab Audio Go Air for more than two hours.

Earfun Air earphones don’t help everyone, but for the few people who need cheap, reliable, and good sound, it can be hard to find something better than Earfun Air.

If you’re only concerned about sound quality, we guarantee that you’ll have no problem listening to your favorite music as you intended. The bass was great, the sound stage was accurate and full, and the balance was far beyond what we imagined at this price point.

The only reason you should consider buying other earphones is if you are the type of person who switches devices frequently. If so, you’re probably a power user, and for that you’re advised to spend a little more on higher quality headphones. Convenience is worth it in the long run.

But if you want something cheap, reliable, and fairly resilient, it’s nothing more than Earfun Air. Oh, they’re discounted to just $ 49.99.

