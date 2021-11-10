Expanded Google Summer of Code in 2022





In 2022, we are pleased to announce that we are expanding the scope of the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) with exciting new updates to the program.

For 17 years, GSoC has focused on attracting new open source contributors to the OSS community, large and small. GSoC has more than 18,000 college students from 112 countries and more than 17,000 mentors from 746 open source organizations.

In essence, GSoC is a mentorship program welcomed by the open source community by excited mentors who are ready to help those who want to learn more about open source learn and grow as developers. .. The goal is for these new contributors to continue to participate in the open source community after the end of the Google Summer of Code program.

Over the 17 years of GSoC, open source has grown and evolved. I realized that the program also needs to evolve. With that in mind, there are some major updates to the program scheduled for 2022 that better meet the needs of the open source community and provide more flexibility for both projects and contributors. Then people of all disciplines will find, participate and contribute to a great open source community.

Entitlement Since 2022, the program has been open to all new open source entrants over the age of 18. This program will no longer focus solely on college students and recent graduates. Recognizing that there are many people who can benefit from GSoC programs at different stages of their careers, recent career changers, self-study, return to work, etc., I wanted to give them the opportunity to participate. It is. GSoC.

We hope that many students will continue to apply for the program (which we recommend), but we wanted to provide excited individuals who wanted to participate in open source, but how to get started and the open source community I didn’t know if I would welcome beginners. Contribution — There is a place to start.

Many can benefit from mentorship programs like GSoC and we want to welcome more people to open source.

Multiple Projects This year, in response to the many distractions people were dealing with during the pandemic, we introduced the concept of medium-sized projects. While this coordination was beneficial to many participants and organizations, there was also feedback that larger and more complex projects were better suited for other projects. In a spirit of flexibility, we plan to support both medium-sized projects (about 175 hours) and large-scale projects (about 350 hours) in 2022.

One of our goals is to find a way to bring more people from different backgrounds into open source. This means meeting people where they are and understanding that not everyone can concentrate on coding throughout the summer.

Increased project timing flexibility 2022 will give you considerable flexibility in program timing. You can extend your project over a longer period of time, and if life happens, you can switch to a longer time frame in the middle of the program. From June to August, mentors and GSoC contributors can work together to decide whether to extend the deadline, rather than the mandatory 12-week program where everyone needs to complete the project by the end of the 12th week. Start the program. Projects up to 22 weeks. Interested in applying for GSoC? The timeline for the GSoC 2022 program will be announced shortly. Open Source Organization Want to know more about how to apply for your open source project to become a mentoring organization? This is a mentorship program focused on welcoming new contributors to the community and helping them learn best practices to help them become long-term OSS contributors. An important factor is that there are many mentors who are excited to teach newcomers about open source.

To read the mentor guide, what it means to be a mentor organization, how to prepare the community, how to create the right project ideas (175-hour and 350-hour projects), and how to prepare the application. Learn about tips.

Want to be a GSoC contributor? Are you a potential GSoC contributor interested in learning how to prepare a 2022 GSoC program? It’s not too early to start thinking about your suggestions and what kind of open source organization you want to work with. Read the Student / Contribution Guide for important tips for preparing your proposal and considerations for applying for the program in 2022. You can also check out the 199 organizations that participated in the Google Summer of Code 2021 for inspiration. Similar to the projects the students worked on.

We encourage you to explore other resources. Details can be found on the program’s website.

We hope that these updates to the program will help more excited people apply for GSoC contributors and mentoring organizations in GSoC 2022.

Google Open Source Program Manager, Stephanie Taylor

