Innovation Depot teaches startup basicsenroll here with a free program

Innovation Depot is grateful for realizing many of Birmingham’s biggest ideas. Their program targets a wide range of entrepreneurs at various stages of their startup life. Today we will talk about their latest program, Vision ID. It’s completely free, it’s self-paced and doesn’t require any prior experience. Read below for more information and how to sign up now.

Do you know the difference between an original idea and a solid business opportunity? What’s the best way to grow your business? Up-and-coming entrepreneurs learn more about all of this through Vision ID, the latest program in Innovation Depot.

Thanks to a carefully curriculum and an innovative program structure, Vision ID provides the perfect place to get started for anyone interested in startups. In addition, participants will learn about game-changing resources and organizations within the startup community.

What are the best things about Vision ID? It is accessible to everyone. The program is completely free and does not require prior experience or training, so anyone can sign up. The string is not attached.

So what can you expect? Daily training materials at your own pace are delivered directly to your inbox. Whether you complete the course in a week or a year, you’ll learn the tools you need to make your startup a success.

Plus, with solid Wi-Fi, you can access your materials from anywhere in the world. Remote worker, I’m looking at you.

We spoke to Kellie Clark, Program Director at Innovation Depot, to learn more about Vision ID.

Kelly gave some useful insights into the material of the program. First, it covers a wide range of topics, including the differences between small businesses and startups. After that, more technical themes such as product market suitability and scalability will emerge. She also shared her favorite part of the program, an opportunity to “clear” the world of startups and connect with an undeveloped network of potential entrepreneurs.

“Vision ID is unique because there is no pressure, no expectation to perform, no pressure to meet the metric. It is purely interested in launching a startup at some point in the entrepreneurial journey. Exists as a resource for individuals in our community who have. “

Vision ID is the latest addition to Innovation Depot’s collection of highly successful programs and could be the perfect first step for an entrepreneurial venture. In fact, many who completed Vision ID were motivated to apply for the Voltage program.

As a review, other Innovation Depot programs include:

Voltage: A flexible 6-week program for startup founders with technology or technology-enabled business ideas. Velocity: An accelerated 13-week program full-time designed for founders ready to “all-in” and commit to their business.

Are you ready to be educated about the wonderful world of startups? Register for Vision ID now.

