Valve apologizes for delays in steam deck until February 2022

Valve announced in today’s statement that it has delayed the release of the handheld steam deck by several months. The expected handheld will be pushed back from the first December release and will begin rolling out in February 2022.

We’re sorry, we did our best to avoid global supply chain issues, but due to lack of materials, the components did not arrive at the manufacturing facility in time for the first launch date. Based on the updated build quote, Steam Deck will begin shipping to customers in February 2022. This is the new start date for the reservation queue. All booking owners maintain their turn, but the dates shift back accordingly.

First announced in July, the Steam deck looks a lot like the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to play games from the Steam library available on the three models. The base version costs $ 400 and has 64GB of internal storage for gaming. The two more expensive models come with solid-state drives for $ 529 (for 256GB) and $ 649 (for 512GB). You can connect any model to an external display via a dock (sold separately), but Valve hasn’t yet disclosed pricing information for that accessory. (According to Valve, USB-C hubs basically do the same thing.)

All models seem to work fine as replacement gaming PCs. According to one Valve developer, every game the company has tested on its device can reach a frame rate of 30 frames per second. Last month, Valve announced a rating system called Deck Verified that shows how well (or not) the game runs. For those who are crazy about PC gaming, their own easily accessible handheld from the largest digital storefront on the web greatly lowers the barrier. You don’t have to figure out the specifications or procure hard-to-find parts. You can just pick up and play.

But not to mention the long-awaited gaming device, there is no item that can escape the supply chain problems that involve all industries on the planet. Don’t say anything about Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. Even with Nintendo, which released its own new handheld in October, the Nintendo Switch-OLED model reduced the predicted hardware output for the holiday season by 20%.

