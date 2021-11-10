Sight Tech Global Agenda Announces – TechCrunch





The 2nd Annual Site Tech Global Conference, December 1-2, is a virtual free event that addresses advanced technologies, especially AI, to address accessibility and assistive technologies for the visually impaired and the visually impaired. Convene the world’s top experts on

Today I was excited to develop the main stage agenda. These 10 professionally moderated fireplace and panel sessions capture an amazing cross-section of the work being done today at Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, with only four of the giants in the field. Listed. We’ll be announcing another half a dozen breakout sessions in the coming days.

Register now. It’s free, virtual, and very suitable for screen readers.

Sight Tech Global December 1st

Designed for everyone: Accessibility and Machine Learning at Apple Apples The iPhone and VoiceOver are one of the biggest breakthroughs in accessibility to date, but Apple never relies on its glory. The next wave of innovation will include what is called machine learning (a subset of artificial intelligence). This helps us understand the world around us using data from sensors on the phone and elsewhere. The impact on accessibility is just beginning to become apparent.

Jeff Bigham, Research Lead for AI / ML Accessibility at Apple Sarah Herrlinger, Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiative, Apple Moderator: Matthew Panzarino, Editor-in-Chief, TechCrunch

Seeing AI: What happens when you combine computer vision, lidar, and Audio AR? The latest features of Microsoft’s Seeing AI app allow the app to recognize things in the world and place them in 3D space. Items are literally announced from the location of the room. In other words, the word chair seems to come from the chair itself. Users can place virtual audio beacons on objects to track the location of doors, for example, or use tactile proximity sensors to sense the contours of a room.

All this is possible by combining the latest advances in AR, computer vision and the iPhone 12 Pros rider sensor. And that’s just the beginning.

Saqib Shaikh, co-founder, Seeing AIModerator: Devin Coldewey, editor, TechCrunch

W3C ARIA-AT: A new era of screen readers, interoperability, and web accessibility Who knew that screen readers, unlike web browsers, are not interoperable? Website developers don’t have to worry about whether their code works in Safari, Chrome, or any other browser, but if you’re serious about accessibility, you should test JAWS, VoiceOver, NVDA, and more. there is. Thanks to the W3C ARIA-AT project, that is changing.

(This session will be followed by a live breakout session on December 2nd with King and Fairchild, and other members of the W3C ARIA-AT team.)

Matt King, Accessibility Technical Program Manager, FacebookMike Shebanek, Accessibility Officer, FacebookMichael Fairchild, Senior Accessibility Consultant, DequeModerator: Caroline Desrosiers, Founder and CEO, Scribely

Sacred Braille: Developing a new haptic display that combines Braille and graphics into one experience Today, immediate access to words written in Braille is far less visible to the blind than to the visible. It has become. Tools such as single-line braille displays have been available for years, but using one line at a time gives users a very limited reading experience. This limitation is especially noticeable when users are reading long documents or encountering content such as textbook charts and graphs. The American Printing House for the Blind (APH) and HumanWare have collaborated to develop a device that can render multiple lines of Braille and tactile graphics on the same tactile surface. Today, called the Dynamic Tactile Device (DTD), this tool aims to provide visually impaired users with a multi-line book reader, tactile graphics viewer, and more.

(This session will be followed by a live breakout Q & A session with Greg Stilson, Head of Global Technology Innovation Team at APH, and HumanWares Andrew Flattres, Braille Product Manager.)

APH Moderator, Head of Global Innovation, Greg Stillson: Wilbutler, Vice President, Be My Eyes

Indoor Navigation: Will inertial navigation, computer vision, and other new technologies work where GPS isn’t available? Mobile phones, GPS and navigation apps allow visually impaired and visually impaired people to move outdoors independently. Navigating indoors is another matter.

As a starting point, GPS is often not available indoors. Next, there is the challenge of knowing where the door is, finding the stairs, or avoiding the sofa that someone has moved. If product developers can map indoor space, provide indoor positioning, and provide an accessible user interface, combining on-phone and in-cloud technologies such as inertial navigation, audio AR, lidar, and computer vision is a solution. May be the basis for.

Mike May, GoodMaps Paul Ruvolo, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Olin College Roberto Manduchi, Professor of Computer Science, UC Santa Cruz Moderator: Nick Giudice, Professor of Spatial Informatics, Main University

Sight Tech Global December 2nd

Why Amazons Vision Has Less Conversation with Alexa As homes become more and more technology-driven, AI, multimodal comprehension, sensors, computer vision, etc. that can teach input from multiple sources are truly ambient surround Create an experience. Already, one-fifth of Alexa smart home interactions have been initiated by Alexa without voice commands. What impact will accessibility have if Alexa fully understands us and our home, anticipates our needs, and acts on our behalf in a meaningful way?

Beatrice Jeff Lynne, Alexa Trust, Director of Dr. Amazon. Amazon Vice President of Alexa AI Prem Natarajan

Inventors Invent: Three New Perspectives on Assistive Technology Inventors have long been encouraged to apply their genius to assist the visually impaired. Consider innovators such as Mike Shebanek (VoiceOver, Apple) and Jim Fruchterman (Bookshare, Benetech), to name just a few. Today, innovators have a number of near-miracle, affordable technologies such as lidar, computer vision, and high-speed data networks. As a result, innovation is progressing at a dizzying pace. In this session, we will talk with three product innovators who are at the forefront of turning these core technologies into great new tools for the visually impaired.

Mediate co-founder Cagri Hakan Zaman and We Walk Technology Louis co-founder SuperSense Krat Ceylan, HumanWare Moderator Product Management Director Philippe Mass: Sight Tech Global Executive Producer and Founder Ned Desmond

Product accessibility: How do you understand it correctly? And how do you know when you have it? Accessibility awareness is growing, but finding the right approach can be confusing even for the best-intentioned teams. One important point is to work closely with the right community of users to get feedback and understand their needs. The result is not a trade-off, but a better product for everyone. In this session, you’ll hear from experts about the forefront of accessibility in product development.

Christine Hemphill, Founder and Managing Director of Open Inclusion, Alwar Pillai, Co-Founder and CEO, FableSukriti Chadha, Product Manager, SpotifyOIiver Warfield, Senior Product Manager for Accessibility, Brian Fischler, Commissioner, All Blind Fantasy Football League; Stand-up Comedian Moderator : Yahoo, Accessibility Officer, Larry Goldberg

For most mobile users, accessibility is spelled out on Android Almost three-quarters of the world’s mobile users use phones built on Google’s Android operating system rather than Apple iOS on the iPhone. .. An important app for the visually impaired and visually impaired is Googles Lookout. It leverages the vast resources of Google AI infrastructure such as computer vision databases and Google Maps. How is Google addressing the huge accessibility opportunities that Lookout represents?

Eve Andersson, Accessibility Director, GoogleAndreina Reyna, Senior Software Engineer, Google Warren Carr, Blind Android User Podcast

Transportation: Self-driving cars, ride sharing, the last few feet Calling a ride from your smartphone is a dream come true for many, but if it’s hard to find that ride, even a few feet away The experience can be a nightmare. Not to mention the danger. How are ride-sharing and autonomous taxi companies working to make the last few feet from rider to car safer and better for the visually impaired rider?

Kerry Brennan, UX Research Manager, WaymoMarco Salsiccia, Accessibility Evangelist, LyftEshed Ohn-Bar, Boston University Associate Professor Moderator: Bryan Bashin, CEO, LightHouse, San Francisco

Don’t forget to sign up for this free virtual event.

Sight Tech Global is a product of the Vista Center for the visually impaired. Thanks to our current sponsors Ford, Google, Humanware, Microsoft, Mojovision, Facebook, Fable, APH and Bispero. If you would like to sponsor an event, please contact us. All proceeds from the sponsorship will go to the non-profit Vista Center, which has been servicing the Silicon Valley region for 75 years.

