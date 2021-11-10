Apple’s new digital legacy feature allows you to choose who gets iCloud data





Apple has solved a complex problem with the latest iOS update. It’s a right to life. Until now, when a loved one or family member died, there was no easy way to access your iCloud account and no way to unlock your phone without knowing your passcode. According to iCloud Terms of Service, even if you have a death certificate, the death certificate will be sent with you.

First announced at WWDC earlier this year and introduced in iOS 15.2, the new Digital Legacy Program allows up to five people to be designated as legacy contacts. These individuals will have access to your data and personal information stored in iCloud, including photos, documents, and even purchases, when you die.

To activate Digital Legacy, Apple still needs a proof of death and an access key. Still, it was a much simpler process than before, and could require a court order confirming the right to inheritance, yet there was no guarantee that the data would be accessible.

This was a complex situation for Apple, which has long promoted the core principle of protecting user privacy. It doesn’t look good to lament that parents or spouses oppose the company because they don’t have access to their spouse’s photos. But neither is meanly distributing people’s data.

Both Google and Facebook have systems for specifying account access to others, and it’s nice to see Apple catch up here.

Legacy contacts for iPhone, iPad, or Mac computers[設定]It can be set with. Image: Apple

(Note that you must be running iOS 15.2 to access this feature)

On iOS devices[設定]>[設定]Go to [your name] > Password and security. On Mac[システム環境設定]>[Apple ID]>[パスワードとセキュリティ]Go to.[レガシー連絡先]Then follow the instructions to add the legacy contacts. If you are using family sharing, you can select family members from the list. Or add someone using your email address or phone number. Notify legacy contacts and share access keys via messages. If you accept, a copy of the access key is automatically saved in your Apple ID settings. If rejected, you will be notified. If you die, you will need an access key to access your account. You can add legacy contacts that aren’t using iOS 15.2, but you can’t save the access key in your device’s settings, so you’ll have to provide it in a different way.

LegacyContact is part of the Digital Legacy program and is now available in the public beta of iOS 15.2 for iPhone. Once iOS 15.2 is fully launched, it will be widely accessible. Apple hasn’t said which version of macOS will support this feature.

