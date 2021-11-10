NARUTO Fortnite Skin: How to Get Naruto at Fortnite





Epic has officially confirmed that Naruto (especially Naruto Shippuden) is coming to Fortnite as the latest crossover.

In 2005, America was introduced to a ninja boy named Naruto Uzumaki. Sixteen years later, a new generation of Fortnite players has been introduced (or reintroduced) to Naruto as a new skin available for purchase. Thankfully, he didn’t belong to any other Uzumaki crew, and the anime Weave generation escaped some trauma. The boy’s protagonist introduces a land full of ninja warriors and a small exile trapped by a fox demon, quickly becoming one of the best-selling cartoon and anime series on the planet, and numerous. Created movies, spin-offs, and products.

For some time, it was one of Fortnite’s worst secrets that Naruto would eventually appear as a new skin in the game. Data miners and leakers have been posting rumors many times over the course of nearly a year. Finally, there’s some solid news from longtime data miner HYPEX about when Naruto will arrive at Fortnite.

When will Naruto be released on Fortnite?

According to HYPEX, Naruto will arrive at Fortnite on November 16th.

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th with the Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub.Cosmetics and hubs are * planned * to be released that day @ 2:00 pm UTC / 9:00 am ET (don’t get angry with me if the time changes lmao) Don’t go into the details But please prepare your wallet lol pic .twitter.com / 3qybpW02 or November 10, 2021

It’s not just Naruto’s skin. Additional cosmetics will be available at the same time, along with a new creative mode hub based on Hidden Leaf Village, one of the main locales in the series. Would you like to get Mount Rushmore in the former Hokage? You’ll know over time.

In October, HYPEX also elaborated on a new type of weapon, the kunai, or throwing knife, based on the history of Naruto and the classic ninja.

Explosive mythical kunai statistics in the future! -Recharge cooldown: 4 seconds-Maximum range: 300 meters-Delay between shots: 1.5 seconds-Retention time: 0.15 seconds pic.twitter.com/OxRt0Dey9p October 26, 2021

NARUTO Fortnite Skin: Do you have some V-backs?

The price of Naruto’s V-bucks is currently unknown and may not be known until Epic makes some official announcement. Still, Epic tends to avoid displaying V-bucks prices outside of the Fortnite item shop. If I had to bet, Naruto would cost somewhere between $ 1,200 and $ 2,200, depending on whether Epic sells him alone or includes it in the bundle.

Additional anime and manga characters may be added to Fortnite in the future. Citing credible sources, data mining TweaBR states that Epic has begun working with Shueisha, one of Japan’s largest manga publishers, to bring “some anime collaborations” to Fortnite. Shueisha currently owns the rights to franchises such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and Kimetsu no Yaiba.

In the meantime, check out the Fortnite guide and news about other skins. League of Legends Jinx has recently joined the world of battle royale, but she will soon leave. You can also check out Fortnite’s Toy Gift Guide to get your holiday shopping done faster.

