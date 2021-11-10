Battlefield 2042 release date confirmed





Battlefield 2042 will be released this week or next week, depending on the version you use. It’s pretty confusing between Early Access, EA Play trials, and full subscription releases. EA provided the final launch details today, so let’s disassemble everything as easily as possible.

If you pre-order the Gold or Ultimate version of Battlefield 2042, the game will run on November 12th at 12:00 PST / 3:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM GMT via Steam, Epic, Origin, and EA’s new beta apps. It will be unlocked on your PC. On the console, the game will be unlocked at 12:00 am on November 12th in your area. This means that in the United States, West Coast players can join at 9 pm PST on November 11th as soon as the clock hits the east coast at midnight.

If you have EA Play or EA Play Pro, a publisher’s two-tier subscription service, you can also play Battlefield 2042 at launch on November 12. Regular EA Play costs $ 4.99 per month (included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) and gives you access to a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042. EAPlay Pro costs $ 14.99 per month and is for PC only. Full game.

If you just want to buy the regular version of the game, the Standard Edition will lock on your PC via the new beta apps on Steam, Epic, Origin and EA on November 19th at 12:00 PST / 3:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM GMT. It will be released. As with the initial release, the console version will be unlocked in your area at 12:00 am on November 19th.

Preloading is now available regardless of which version you choose. According to the recently updated Battlefield 2042 system requirements, an installation of approximately 100GB is expected.

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 Humble $ 59.99 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commissions from eligible sales.

We’re counting down to the release date of Battlefield 2042, so make sure you can expect from Battlefield 2042 Specialists and Battlefield 2042 Guns.

