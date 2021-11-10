Targus Selected for CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for New Sustainable Backpack with Find My Technology





Made from recycled water bottles, the Cypress Hero EcoSmart backpack connects to the consumer’s iPhone and finds a backpack for ultimate convenience, security, and peace of mind in the absence of a backpack.

Anaheim, Calif., November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Targus, leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it has been named the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honor for its built-in Cypress Hero EcoSmart backpack. Did. Apple Find My Technology.

CES 2022 Innovation Award Winner: Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack with Targus Find My Technology

Scheduled for retail next spring, this innovative laptop backpack connects to the owner’s iPhone to find the location of personal skills and other belongings in the backpack and keep it safe at home. Built-in tracking device. In the office or on the go. Or, if you lose your iPhone, the backpack will find your iPhone on the Find My network.

As an additional benefit, the equivalent of 26 PET bottles of recycled material was used to make each backpack.

Built to fit up to 16-inch laptops, it’s intelligently designed with a dedicated padded laptop compartment and plenty of pockets and storage compartments to carry and organize multiple devices and personal belongings. It has become.

“For today’s mobile consumers with multiple devices and personal belongings, tracking them all can be difficult,” said Scott Erlich, director of Global Product Management SoftCase. “Combining the latest Apple technology with a smart, carefully designed backpack that meets the needs of today’s mobile and eco-friendly consumers, it offers great comfort, convenience and features at home, in the office and on the go. I realized the sex. “

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1,800 entries. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, and was digitally distributed in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8.

The story continues

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The person with the highest rating will receive the “Best of Innovation” award. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, are at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be released in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 is the global arena for innovation, bringing the technology industry directly and digitally to audiences around the world, leading brands and start-ups, and the world’s most influential leaders. And provide access to industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registrations.

About Targus

For over 35 years, Targus has revolutionized mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, connecting people and technology in a meaningful way. From laptop bags to tablet cases, peripherals and universal docking stations, we constantly devise, design and manufacture complex, simple, innovative and productive solutions. Seamlessly integrate into your mobile professional lifestyle, whether at home, in the office or anywhere. We offer a wide range of products that provide the solutions you need to live, dream and execute across categories, regions, industries and lifestyles.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus operates globally with more than 24 offices and sells in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us on targus.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn if you like us.

