YouTube removes all general harassment counts with the goal of wiping out harassment mobs





The most hated videos on YouTube are those posted by YouTube itself.

YouTube has removed the general dislike count, which is a visible count of the number of people who clicked “thumbs up” in the video. According to Google’s video site, the largest online video source on the planet with more than 2 billion monthly users, the move aims to thwart harassment campaigns of “harassment attacks.”

According to YouTube, the change will “begin gradually” on Wednesday.

The disliked buttons themselves remain the same, allowing viewers to dislike the video and adjust recommendations, or personally express discomfort with the video. Creators can also privately track the number of dislikes of a video, along with all private metrics. However, the public number of people who dislike it will soon disappear.

After experimenting with changing disliked buttons earlier this year, YouTube said it discovered that small creators and newcomers were the target of disliked attacks.

“I’ve heard during the experiment that I decided whether to watch the video using a general dislike count. I know that I may disagree with this decision, but this is correct. I think that’s the platform. ” YouTube said in a blog post on Wednesday.

This is the latest move by a tech giant to fine-tune features that were innocently developed many years ago, and has evolved into a destructive force for some. Researchers have cited a number of likes and dislikes not only as a tool for harassment, but also as a factor in how social media compromises the mental health of some users. Facebook and Instagram introduced an option to hide the count as public to all users earlier this year after testing started in 2019. That same year, Twitter investigated whether to hide likes and retweets.

YouTube said Wednesday that it removed the number of harassments because it wanted to improve the comprehensiveness, respect and security of the service, saying, “Many we are taking to keep creators protected from harassment. One of the measures. “

“Our work isn’t done, and we’ll continue to invest here,” the company said.

YouTube itself is characterized by posting the most hated videos ever on YouTube. YouTube Rewind in 2018 is once an annual trend summary video with nearly 221 million views and 19 million dislikes. Even the children of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcski called it “Klinzy.”

