Elden Ring vs. Dark Souls: What Elden Ring Changes and Maintains





Having walked the Elden Ring open world for the first time, it’s clear that Dark Souls fans are familiar with many of them. FromSoftware may have stripped the Souls label from the latest game, but scraped the “Elden Ring” on the tape and slammed it onto many of the items, statistics, and abilities we already knew. You can continue to call your experience points “souls,” but you may want to know that your experience points are officially “runes,” just in case.

Before traveling to Lands Between, take a quick look at this handy phrasebook and don’t shut up with the locals when you need to ask for directions to the nearest bonfire location, Lost Grace. Recalling that Estus Flasks became Crimson Tears and Soapstones became Fingers, you should quickly settle into a big new open world.

Beyond that, you’ll want to see how some of the core soul systems, such as stamina and high-speed movement, have changed. Spoilers: Both are now more forgiving. We’ve also put together some simple reminders about new concepts you’ll encounter, such as stealth and map fragments. All the Elden Ring and Dark Souls terms you should remember are here.

Basics

Dirty-This is you. No longer a dent, a bearer of Ashen or a curse. This time it is discolored.

Runes-A currency used primarily to level up and purchase items obtained by defeating enemies. It’s the same as the soul of Dark Souls.

Places of Lost Grace-These are Elden Rings, the equivalent of a bonfire. You can activate them as fast moving checkpoints around the world and use them to level up your runes while you are there.

Elden Ring Statistics

There are a few things you will be aware of when it comes to Elden Ring player statistics. There are some differences to note before throwing soul runes into the same statistics as usual. You will notice that the Vitality stat is gone. Instead, the maximum equipment load has been incorporated into the strength statistics. I’m out of luck, but I can see that the usual effects are under the new arcane statistics.

Vitality-Affects the total basic health. Mind-Affects the focus point (FP) of spell casting. Durability-Affects the total basic stamina. Base weapon. Dexterity-Controls the ability to wield some weapons and increases the damage done to dexterity-based weapons. It also reduces fall damage. Intelligence-Intelligence-Controls the ability to cast magic and enhances the power of intelligence-based magic. Faith-Controls the ability to cast sacred spells. Arcane-This is where your luck statistics are currently alive. Controls the possibility of plundering items from dead enemies. It also affects death resistance, and some magical abilities scale power based on this statistic.Items and equipment

standard equipment

Crimson Tears Flask-(Estas Flask) A potion that restores health when used and can be replenished with the Sight of Grace. Cerulean Tears Flask-(Ashen Estas Flask) A potion that restores FP when used and can be replenished at the site. of Grace.Spectral Steed Whistle-Used to summon and ride Spectral Steed. Unique to Elden Ring. VisionofGrace-Lost all runes and return to the last place of lost grace. Telescope-(Binoculars) You can see things in the distance. Torch-(Same old torch) Illuminates a dark place that can be held off-hand with previous weapons and items.

Multiplayer item

Bloody Finger-(Cracked Red Eye Orb) Attempts to invade another player’s world Taunter’s Tongue-(Eye of Death) Finger Severer- (Black Separation Crystal) Sends another or himself home Duelist’s Furled Finger-(Red Sign Soapstone) Creates a competitive multiplayer summon sign. Turnish Foul Finger-(White Sign Soapstone) Creates a collaborative multiplayer summon sign. , Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3, as well as The Way of Blue contracts. WhiteCipherRing-Once invaded, seek the help of the same hunters as the Dark Souls Blade of the Darkmoon contract.

the expendables

Craft Kit-You can craft items in the main menu. Unique to Elden Ring. Throw Dagger-Throws and damages enemies. Fire Grease-(Charcoal Pine Resin) Coats weapons and causes fire damage. Fire Pot-(Fire Bomb) Explodes and deals fire damage. Firebone Arrow-The chip is ignited before firing. Poison Bone Arrow-The tip is filled with poison. Suffering the target with poison. Rainbow Stone-(Prism Stone) When placed, it glows with colored light and acts as a guide. Turtleneck Pickles-(Green Flower) Boosts stamina recovery for a short time. Stunting Bolas-(Blood Red Moss) Neutralizing Bolas to Relieve Imminent Bleeding-(Purple Moss) A ring that cures poisonous diseases and relieves poison buildup?

Unlike Fast Travel Souls games, you can fast travel to the Site of Lost Grace at any time, as long as you’re not in combat. This means you don’t have to go back to the unlocked site for fast travel.

Infinite * Stamina Unlike Dark Souls, Elden Ring provides infinite stamina when not in combat. This means you can dive into the battle without running out of breath when you arrive.

Elden Ring, which has less damage from falling, is far more tolerant of damage from falling. Jumping from a high place will take damage, but not as much as Dark Souls. You can also use Spectral Steed’s double jump to survive even longer distances. FromSoftware seems to encourage players to approach the open world vertically now that we can jump.

(Image credit: FromSoftware) Elden Ring’s new mechanism

Maps and Map Fragments Unlike Souls games, Elden Ring has maps. However, you need to collect map fragments to reveal the areas you see around the world.

Guidance of Grace These are shining gold threads that sometimes move away from the place of lost grace and guide you to the point of interest if you need hints.

Marika’s Shrine These are different waypoint systems. You find them in difficult places and respawn them when you die, but you can’t rest there to restore health and flasks.

Ashes of War These items are common rewards for applying Dark Souls 3-esque Weapon Arts to your equipped weapons to complete mini-dungeon or defeat more powerful enemies. The important thing is that you can also change the properties of your weapon to scale it for other statistics such as intelligence. No more crushing shimmering titanium stones.

Guard Counter This is Elden Ring’s new combat move, which is less risky than parrying, but gives you the ability to attack, as opposed to simply blocking. A violent attack immediately after blocking a hit will do a lot of damage to the enemy’s posture.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Power Stance Elden Ring brings back the capabilities of Dark Souls 2, equipped with two weapons of the same class, allowing you to attack both at the same time with your own move set. Unlike Dark Souls 2, it does not require 1.5 times the normal stat requirements of a weapon.

Mysterious Physics Flasks Yes, there are no one or two types of flasks in Elden Ring. There is also a third consumable flask with two slots for gems with customizable effects.

Stealth Stealth is a new feature of Elden Ring, but it’s relatively lightweight. Crouching reduces the chances that your enemies will notice you and helps you avoid combat.

Summoning Ash The new spirit summoning of Elden Ring is controlled by an item called Ash on the cast of FP.

Group Password Similar to Dark Souls 3, you can set a password to make it easy to summon your friends in multiplayer. Elden Ring adds a new group password system that appears to support clans and dedicated PvP groups.

Time Time progresses naturally as you play, but you can also skip the time from the Sites of Lost Grace. In the open world, there are enemies that appear only at night or behave differently, even in the small opening areas we played.

