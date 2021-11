The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled in favor of Google in the iPhone chase case

Google has avoided the risk of proceedings after invading the privacy of about 5.4 million iPhone users in the United Kingdom. The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled that after deliberately creating a workaround to track Safari users, it cannot allow US-style class proceedings to be filed with search giants. The ruling read by Sir Legat focused on procedural issues such as the intersection of US-based Google and UK data protection law. But more importantly, it’s a matter of damage, and the fact that the claimant, led by consumer rights advocate Richard Lloyd, did not prove that Google’s workaround caused serious harm.

The story begins in 2017 when Lloyd and many others formed a group called Google You Owe Us to try to sue the company. Google alleged that it illegally collected data about iPhone users between June 2011 and February 2012, in violation of British law. The problem depended on the fact that Google deliberately created a workaround to access data that was not otherwise entitled. Lloyd and his crew lost in the High Court, but the first decision was overturned by the British Court of Appeals, stating that it would be very appropriate for Google to confront the court after deliberately misusing personal data without consent. rice field.

American-style class proceedings are uncommon and not practiced under English law, but it is possible for a large group of parties to file a joint proceeding. Lloyd and his cohort were trying to prove that Google’s chase was harmful in itself and could thus calculate standard levels of compensation. This was the fact that the Supreme Court most clearly rejected certain numbers (reportedly pegging about 750 (about $ 1,000) per affected user) as not a fair bailout.

David Barker of Pinsent Masons, which Google hired to fight the proceedings, wrote that the decision supports the idea that compensation can only be sought in the event of actual harm. And, simply put, Google’s aggregation of personal data wasn’t enough to cause real-world harm and psychological distress. Richard Lloyd, who filed the proceedings, told Sky News that he was terribly disappointed that the court did not do enough to protect the public from Google and other big tech companies that violated the law. And the ruling is, in effect, to write a blank check for large tech companies to continue to abuse user data without fear of criticism. He added that it was time for government leaders to intervene and develop legislation to better crack down on the misuse of personal data.

