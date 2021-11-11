C2A Security Wins CES 2022 Innovation Awards First-ever Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Solution





Jerusalem, November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-C2A Security, a leading provider of trusted automotive cybersecurity solutions, is today named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its flagship product, AutoSec, the first comprehensive cybersecurity ever. I announced that. A Lifecycle Management System (CSMS) that enables industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyberattacks in today’s challenging environment.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1800 submissions. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The person with the highest rating will receive the “Best of Innovation” award. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

AutoSec ​​provides OEMs and suppliers with extensive visibility, control and protection. This allows organizations to manage all their cybersecurity needs in one place, including threat modeling (TARA), vulnerability management, in-vehicle protection, collaboration, threat identification delegation, and prevention across the supply chain. The embedded orchestration layer significantly reduces the response time to security events.

Coordination and communication are more important than ever as the industry adapts to the requirements of the new ISO / SAE 21434 standard and the new UNECE WP.29 regulation. AutoSec ​​facilitates compliance by simplifying in-vehicle cybersecurity across multiple layers of complex supply chains. All vehicles will be a connected computing platform that is part of an open ecosystem that enables rapid deployment of threat protection.

“We are delighted to be selected for the CES2022 Innovation Awards Onory,” said Michael Dick, Chief Executive Officer of C2A Security. “We believe this reflects the vital importance of compliance scalability in today’s evolving regulatory environment. Obligations affect the entire organization. Due to the large number of projects, automotive companies We don’t have enough people to focus on cybersecurity. Our groundbreaking cybersecurity tools make the entire process as efficient as possible. “

Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, are at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be released in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 is the global arena for innovation, bringing the technology industry directly and digitally to audiences around the world, leading brands and start-ups, and the world’s most influential leaders. And provide access to industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registrations.

About C2A security

C2A Security is a reliable end-to-end automotive cyber security solution provider. The suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive protection and safety compatibility. C2A’s AutoSec ​​is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform that provides OEMs and Tier 1 with the visibility needed to meet all connected car cybersecurity needs throughout the vehicle lifecycle. C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem with market neutrality, complete fluency to the needs of the automotive industry, and ease of integration. C2A is the only provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cyber security solutions on the market. C2A is backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd, and ManivMobility. For more information, please visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/.

