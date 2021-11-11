Release date, weapons, price, and how to get it





Fortnite Season 8 began in September, but paying close attention to the latest Battle Pass reveals that there are gaps in the content promised by prominent leakers: Naruto. A few months later, we finally got some pretty specific details about when that Naruto content would arrive. Below is a summary of the latest news updates, along with all the information you know about this long-awaited digital crossover.

When is the release date of the Fortnite Naruto skin?

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on November 16th along with the Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub, according to a tweet from the prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX on November 10th. Cosmetics and hubs will be released that day at 9am Eastern Standard Time. So, in summary, Naruto’s content is expected to arrive at Fortnite at 9am EST on November 16th.

Please note that November 16th is Tuesday, which coincides with the release date of Fortnite’s most important updates. 9am Eastern Standard Time is also usually the time when new NPCs, punched cards, and challenges are in effect throughout Season 8. v18.40 is expected to be the next important update for Fortnites.

What is included in the Fortnite Naruto crossover?

Based on leaks from trusted sources such as HYPEX and iFire Monkey, evidence suggests that future crossovers will include available skins, the aforementioned Creative Hub redesign, in-game NPCs, and new weapons. There seems to be.

Most of this information comes thanks to the proliferation of data mining content unearthed with the Fortnites 18.30 update released on October 26th. In that patch, HYPEX found the following explosive kunai mythological statistics and speculated that Naruto’s presumed code name, Headband K, was expected to be the boss of the map fighting kunai. The leaker also points out that there are also variants of the headband S, arguing that Naruto characters Kakashi and Sasuke may somehow be part of the festival.

Leak suggests that Kakashi may somehow be involved in the Fortnite x Naruto crossover.BANDAI NAMCO

On the creative side, iFireMonkey also tweeted a rendering of Ichiraku Ramen and Ninja Scroll, which is believed to be used for creative coins. As such, HYPEX’s references to the new creative hub are at least partially backed up by data.

Take a look at some of the Naruto-themed creative tokens

For those curious, here are the statistics for leaked Mythic Explosive Kunai weapons.

Recharge Cooldown: 4 seconds Maximum Range: 300 meters Delay between shots: 1.5 seconds Hold time: 0.15 seconds How did the Fortnite Naruto leak begin?

The first mention of the possibility of Naruto’s crossover at Fortnite arrives as part of the now infamous leak that first appeared on Reddit in mid-July. Since its debut, Leak has correctly predicted events such as the Ariana Grande Lift Tour, the addition of Season 8 Sideways, and bundles of various DC-themed hero skins.

Rumors about the possibility of Naruto’s collaboration at Fortnite have spread since July of this year.BANDAI NAMCO

In those claims, sources suggested, Epic is currently trying to get Naruto for the Season 8 Battle Pass. That exact scenario didn’t really happen, but Epic Games CEO Donald Mustard mentioned the franchise in a conversation with Fortnite content creator Candywing. Candy Wing speculated that this meant Naruto was in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but Mustard later revealed that assumption was a misunderstanding. Given how long it took Naruto to make his debut, it’s easy to see where the mustard came from.

How much does a Fortnite Naruto skin cost?

Although the Naruto crossover skin premium item shop price isn’t explicitly stated, HYPEX recently instructed its followers to prepare their wallets for the next release.

Our guess is that characters like Kakashi and Sasuke can easily be sold as individual skins or as part of a bundle with all the cosmetics for both characters. The same trend applies to bundles related to Dune, Street Fighter, and other brand-related partnerships. When price details are announced, we will do our best to provide those details. Otherwise, fans may want to predict a bundle price of around 2,000 V-Bucks.

